Molecular processes studied at a single-molecule level using DNA origami nanostructures and atomic force microscopy
- DNA origami nanostructures allow for the arrangement of different functionalities such as proteins, specific DNA structures, nanoparticles, and various chemical modifications with unprecedented precision. The arranged functional entities can be visualized by atomic force microscopy (AFM) which enables the study of molecular processes at a single-molecular level. Examples comprise the investigation of chemical reactions, electron-induced bond breaking, enzymatic binding and cleavage events, and conformational transitions in DNA. In this paper, we provide an overview of the advances achieved in the field of single-molecule investigations by applying atomic force microscopy to functionalized DNA origami substrates.
|Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Adrian KellerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-475843
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47584
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1146)
|Postprint
|English
|2021/09/08
|2014
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/09/08
|DNA origami; DNA radiation damage; G quadruplexes; atomic force microscopy; enzyme reactions; protein binding; single-molecule analysis
|9
|21
|13803
|13823
|Molecules 19 (2014) 9, 13803-13823 DOI: 10.3390/molecules190913803
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle