Movement strategies of a multi-mode bacterial swimmer

Bacteria are one of the most widespread kinds of microorganisms that play essential roles in many biological and ecological processes. Bacteria live either as independent individuals or in organized communities. At the level of single cells, interactions between bacteria, their neighbors, and the surrounding physical and chemical environment are the foundations of microbial processes. Modern microscopy imaging techniques provide attractive and promising means to study the impact of these interactions on the dynamics of bacteria. The aim of this dissertation is to deepen our understanding four fundamental bacterial processes – single-cell motility, chemotaxis, bacterial interactions with environmental constraints, and their communication with neighbors – through a live cell imaging technique. By exploring these processes, we expanded our knowledge on so far unexplained mechanisms of bacterial interactions. Firstly, we studied the motility of the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida (P. putida), which swims through flagella propulsion, and has a complex, multi-mode swimming tactic. It was recently reported that P. putida exhibits several distinct swimming modes – the flagella can push and pull the cell body or wrap around it. Using a new combined phase-contrast and fluorescence imaging set-up, the swimming mode (push, pull, or wrapped) of each run phase was automatically recorded, which provided the full swimming statistics of the multi-mode swimmer. Furthermore, the investigation of cell interactions with a solid boundary illustrated an asymmetry for the different swimming modes; in contrast to the push and pull modes, the curvature of runs in wrapped mode was not affected by the solid boundary. This finding suggested that having a multi-mode swimming strategy may provide further versatility to react to environmental constraints. Then we determined how P. putida navigates toward chemoattractants, i.e. its chemotaxis strategies. We found that individual run modes show distinct chemotactic responses in nutrition gradients. In particular, P. putida cells exhibited an asymmetry in their chemotactic responsiveness; the wrapped mode (slow swimming mode) was affected by the chemoattractant, whereas the push mode (fast swimming mode) was not. These results can be seen as a starting point to understand more complex chemotaxis strategies of multi-mode swimmers going beyond the well-known paradigm of Escherichia coli, that exhibits only one swimming mode. Finally we considered the cell dynamics in a dense population. Besides physical interactions with their neighbors, cells communicate their activities and orchestrate their population behaviors via quorum-sensing. Molecules that are secreted to the surrounding by the bacterial cells, act as signals and regulate the cell population behaviour. We studied P. putida’s motility in a dense population by exposing the cells to environments with different concentrations of chemical signals. We found that higher amounts of chemical signals in the surrounding influenced the single-cell behaviourr, suggesting that cell-cell communications may also affect the flagellar dynamics. In summary, this dissertation studies the dynamics of a bacterium with a multi-mode swimming tactic and how it is affected by the surrounding environment using microscopy imaging. The detailed description of the bacterial motility in fundamental bacterial processes can provide new insights into the ecology of microorganisms.

