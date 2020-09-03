The Climate of th’Isle. Shakespeare’s Tempest
- The article explores the connection between climate in Shakespeare’s Tempest and climate as traced in reports and travel writings about the colonialization in Virginia where climate not just describes phenomena of the weather but equally political and social ‘temperature’. Moreover, it reads the climate in Shakespeare’s play as a profoundly metatheatrical phenomenon.
