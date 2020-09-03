Schließen

Der Duke und der Barde im Duett. Ellingtons ‚Sonnet to Hank Cinq‘

  • The essay analyses a musical Shakespearean sonnet composed by Duke Ellington. The piece titled “Sonnet to Hank Cinq” forms part of a suite that Ellington presented at the Shakespeare Festival, at Stratford, Ontario, in 1957. Rather than reading the piece as a representation of Shakespeare’s Henry V, the essay attempts to support Ellington’s claim that his music parallels Shakespeare’s literary work, especially the sonnets. “Sonnet to Hank Cinq” does not only prove an elaborate musical realisation of the Shakespearean sonnet form, but unfolds its very own objectives: it stages a witty, punning play with the musical element of the ‘fifth’ that intertextually links African-American musical tradition and Shakespeare. This link is a political statement that questions the boundaries between white (European) hegemonic high culture and African-American musical traditions.

Metadaten
Author:Johannes UngelenkORCiDGND
ISSN:0080-9128 online
Parent Title (German):Shakespeare Jahrbuch
Publisher:Kamp
Place of publication:Bochum
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2013
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/03
Tag:Jazz; Sonnett; meta-musikalisch
jazz; meta-music; sonnet
Volume:149
First Page:176
Last Page:194
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik

