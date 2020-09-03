Der Duke und der Barde im Duett. Ellingtons ‚Sonnet to Hank Cinq‘
- The essay analyses a musical Shakespearean sonnet composed by Duke Ellington. The piece titled “Sonnet to Hank Cinq” forms part of a suite that Ellington presented at the Shakespeare Festival, at Stratford, Ontario, in 1957. Rather than reading the piece as a representation of Shakespeare’s Henry V, the essay attempts to support Ellington’s claim that his music parallels Shakespeare’s literary work, especially the sonnets. “Sonnet to Hank Cinq” does not only prove an elaborate musical realisation of the Shakespearean sonnet form, but unfolds its very own objectives: it stages a witty, punning play with the musical element of the ‘fifth’ that intertextually links African-American musical tradition and Shakespeare. This link is a political statement that questions the boundaries between white (European) hegemonic high culture and African-American musical traditions.
|Author:
|Johannes UngelenkORCiDGND
|Parent Title (German):
|Shakespeare Jahrbuch
|Year of first Publication:
|2013
|Tag:
|Jazz; Sonnett; meta-musikalisch
jazz; meta-music; sonnet
