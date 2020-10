Die Ökonomie der Konventionen und der Aufbau Ost

A main reason for eastern Germany’s persistent economic lag in comparison to western Germany lies in the lower importance of technology-intensive industries and the associated lack of regional growth centres (or clusters). The Économie des conventions (EC) – an economic and sociological paradigm developed in France in the 1980s – enables the analysis of companies and markets and has been applied to this dissertation, in order to identify the different “quality conventions” as part of a comparative analysis of the mechanical engineering sector in western and eastern Germany. Based on studies by the Institute for Economic Research in Halle (Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung – IWH), the State Government of Baden-Württemberg and the Association of German Mechanical Engineering (Verband des Deutschen Maschinen- und Anlagenbaus e. V. – VDMA), the field was limited to five eastern German spatial planning regions and eight in Baden-Württemberg and a qualitative sampling scheme developed. A total of 21 structured expert interviews with

A main reason for eastern Germany’s persistent economic lag in comparison to western Germany lies in the lower importance of technology-intensive industries and the associated lack of regional growth centres (or clusters). The Économie des conventions (EC) – an economic and sociological paradigm developed in France in the 1980s – enables the analysis of companies and markets and has been applied to this dissertation, in order to identify the different “quality conventions” as part of a comparative analysis of the mechanical engineering sector in western and eastern Germany. Based on studies by the Institute for Economic Research in Halle (Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung – IWH), the State Government of Baden-Württemberg and the Association of German Mechanical Engineering (Verband des Deutschen Maschinen- und Anlagenbaus e. V. – VDMA), the field was limited to five eastern German spatial planning regions and eight in Baden-Württemberg and a qualitative sampling scheme developed. A total of 21 structured expert interviews with managing directors in the mechanical engineering sector were empirically conducted, methodically evaluated by way of qualitative content analysis and then condensed into ideal types with reference to the EC. The comparison between the east and west shows that for eastern German companies, a trend towards system providers that coordinate projects (network convention) in order to thereby assert higher prices on (international) markets (market convention) is most promising. This involves the development and maintenance of networks (network convention), however the challenge lies in trustingly cooperating with competitors (market convention). Moreover, it was found that the market convention for publicly subsidised joint projects (cluster policy) may likewise not be permitted to dominate or it must at least accept compromises with other conventions to prevent these networks from falling apart after the end of the funding period. These findings coincide with work in economic geography and related fields, where it has been shown that only an entity comprising specific regional institutions enables technological learning, or rather that the concurrent expression of competition and cooperation principles (“coopetition”) at the same value creation level enables companies to launch new competitive products onto the market. A sound theoretical cluster policy should therefore not only promote networking activities (network convention) but also competition (market convention) in the cluster. In summary, the instruments named in the literature for further developing existing cluster structures are then combined with the reconstructed typology of the quality conventions.

