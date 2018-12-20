Listening to the heart
- Objective: The affective-reflective theory of physical inactivity and exercise suggests that the mere thought of exercise can lead to an immediate somato-affective response which, if negative, will drive a physically inactive person to maintain his or her current exercise-avoidant behavior. This study aimed to test the assumption that the somatic core of this affective response can be identified by means of heart rate variability (HRV) analysis. Design: This study followed a within-subject experimental design. Method. Participants were 91 adult men and women whose HR and HRV were monitored whilst they viewed exercise-related and control pictures in a laboratory setting. Results: Analyses revealed a decrease in HRV during the viewing of exercise-related pictures in less physically active participants. These participants reported that the same pictures elicited feelings with relatively low affective valence and arousal. There were no changes in HR.
|Michaela SchinköthORCiD, Mathias WeymarORCiD, Ralf BrandORCiDGND
|Psychology of sport and exercise
|Getting closer to the somatic core of affective valuation of exercise through heart rate variability analysis
|2018/12/20
|Arousal; Dual-process; Motivation; Psychophysiology; Self-assessment manikin (SAM); Valence
