Inefficient Cooperation under Stochastic and Strategic Uncertainty

  • Stochastic uncertainty can cause difficult coordination problems that may hinder mutually beneficial cooperation. We propose a mechanism of ex-post voluntary transfers designed to circumvent these coordination problems and ask whether it can do so. To test this, we implement a controlled laboratory experiment based on a repeatedly played Ultimatum Game with a stochastic endowment. Contrary to our hypothesis, we find that allowing voluntary transfers does not entail an efficiency increase. We suggest and analyze two main reasons for this finding: First, the stochastic uncertainty forces proposers to accept high strategic uncertainty if they intend to cooperate by claiming a low amount (which many proposers do not). Second, many responders behave only incompletely conditionally cooperative by transferring too little (which hinders cooperation in future periods).

Download full text files

  • cepa20.pdfeng
    (1271KB)

    SHA-1:4321d618e4bdc05d7dfc5c93abc35f7ce5d339c8fea5466db64354f319e1352641a79e44531466f5015523b1a6aad69a64d8dc250ad20269552e1b22002aac0d

Author:Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Werner GüthORCiD, Juri Nithammer, Andreas OrlandORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-475500
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47550
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent Title (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Series (Serial Number):CEPA Discussion Papers (20)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/09/02
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/02
Tag:Ultimatum Game; cooperation; experiment; stochastic uncertainty; strategic uncertainty
Issue:20
RVK - Regensburg Classification:QH 435, QC 020
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL Classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C7 Game Theory and Bargaining Theory / C78 Bargaining Theory; Matching Theory
C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C92 Laboratory, Group Behavior
D Microeconomics / D7 Analysis of Collective Decision-Making / D74 Conflict; Conflict Resolution; Alliances
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
