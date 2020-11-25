Schließen

Multipliers of Change

  • Higher Education Leadership and Management have become increasingly important throughout the years due to the complexities that have to be addressed by universities worldwide. This can be seen not only in professionalisation in fields such as faculty management or in areas of quality assurance and internationalisation, but also in the need for exchange and training in academic leadership, such as that of deans or study deans, or of university leadership in general. The Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES) is addressing this need in emerging countries by building platforms of exchange and offering training courses. Not only is the programme supporting capacity building of human resources, but it is also specifically focusing on inducing change within the universities, such as introducing new instruments or tools in the area of quality assurance and internationalisation, and addressing specific challenges or setting up new structures in the form of projects in the frame of the training. The ‘National MultiplicationHigher Education Leadership and Management have become increasingly important throughout the years due to the complexities that have to be addressed by universities worldwide. This can be seen not only in professionalisation in fields such as faculty management or in areas of quality assurance and internationalisation, but also in the need for exchange and training in academic leadership, such as that of deans or study deans, or of university leadership in general. The Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES) is addressing this need in emerging countries by building platforms of exchange and offering training courses. Not only is the programme supporting capacity building of human resources, but it is also specifically focusing on inducing change within the universities, such as introducing new instruments or tools in the area of quality assurance and internationalisation, and addressing specific challenges or setting up new structures in the form of projects in the frame of the training. The ‘National Multiplication Trainings’ Programme under DIES is further addressing the sustainability and multiplication of the DIES Programme, that is, alumni are enabled to implement capacity building in higher education leadership and management in their national context. The articles within this volume of the “Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung” (Potsdam Contributions to Higher Education Research) analyse and share the experiences of such training programmes held in Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Malaysia, Kenya, and Uganda. They all revolve around the best ways to address the needs and challenges in higher education leadership and management, and in building capacities in these areas.show moreshow less

Author:Tobias Wolf, Frank NiedermeierORCiD, Xia Qin, Marcel FaaßGND, Ming Yu ChengORCiD, Duu Sheng OngORCiD, Marzuki MustafaORCiD, Hong Tat EweORCiD, Stefanie PillaiORCiD, Sue Lyn OngORCiD, Mohd Basyaruddin Abdul RahmanORCiD, Fuchaka WaswaORCiD, Elizabeth AbengaORCiD, Florence Indede, Luisa Fernanda Echeverría KingORCiD, Katherine Acuña PaezORCiD, Carlos Coronado VargasORCiD, Dieudonné Musa Alokpo, Kabiné Oulare, Solveig RandhahnGND, Michael MawaORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-475491
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47549
ISBN:978-3-86956-496-8
ISSN:2192-1075
ISSN:2192-1083
Parent Title (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung
Subtitle (German):Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management
Series (Serial Number):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung (5)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Editor:Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/25
Issue:5
Pagenumber:223
RVK - Regensburg Classification:AL 33000
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Qualitätsentwicklung in Lehre und Studium (ZfQ)
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

