Multipliers of Change

Tobias Wolf, Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin, Marcel Faaß, Ming Yu Cheng, Duu Sheng Ong, Marzuki Mustafa, Hong Tat Ewe, Stefanie Pillai, Sue Lyn Ong, Mohd Basyaruddin Abdul Rahman, Fuchaka Waswa, Elizabeth Abenga, Florence Indede, Luisa Fernanda Echeverría King, Katherine Acuña Paez, Carlos Coronado Vargas, Dieudonné Musa Alokpo, Kabiné Oulare, Solveig Randhahn, Michael Mawa
- Higher Education Leadership and Management have become increasingly important throughout the years due to the complexities that have to be addressed by universities worldwide. This can be seen not only in professionalisation in fields such as faculty management or in areas of quality assurance and internationalisation, but also in the need for exchange and training in academic leadership, such as that of deans or study deans, or of university leadership in general.
The Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES) is addressing this need in emerging countries by building platforms of exchange and offering training courses. Not only is the programme supporting capacity building of human resources, but it is also specifically focusing on inducing change within the universities, such as introducing new instruments or tools in the area of quality assurance and internationalisation, and addressing specific challenges or setting up new structures in the form of projects in the frame of the training. The ‘National MultiplicationHigher Education Leadership and Management have become increasingly important throughout the years due to the complexities that have to be addressed by universities worldwide. This can be seen not only in professionalisation in fields such as faculty management or in areas of quality assurance and internationalisation, but also in the need for exchange and training in academic leadership, such as that of deans or study deans, or of university leadership in general.
The Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES) is addressing this need in emerging countries by building platforms of exchange and offering training courses. Not only is the programme supporting capacity building of human resources, but it is also specifically focusing on inducing change within the universities, such as introducing new instruments or tools in the area of quality assurance and internationalisation, and addressing specific challenges or setting up new structures in the form of projects in the frame of the training. The ‘National Multiplication Trainings’ Programme under DIES is further addressing the sustainability and multiplication of the DIES Programme, that is, alumni are enabled to implement capacity building in higher education leadership and management in their national context.
The articles within this volume of the “Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung” (Potsdam Contributions to Higher Education Research) analyse and share the experiences of such training programmes held in Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Malaysia, Kenya, and Uganda. They all revolve around the best ways to address the needs and challenges in higher education leadership and management, and in building capacities in these areas.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Tobias Wolf, Frank NiedermeierORCiD, Xia Qin, Marcel FaaßGND, Ming Yu ChengORCiD, Duu Sheng OngORCiD, Marzuki MustafaORCiD, Hong Tat EweORCiD, Stefanie PillaiORCiD, Sue Lyn OngORCiD, Mohd Basyaruddin Abdul RahmanORCiD, Fuchaka WaswaORCiD, Elizabeth AbengaORCiD, Florence Indede, Luisa Fernanda Echeverría KingORCiD, Katherine Acuña PaezORCiD, Carlos Coronado VargasORCiD, Dieudonné Musa Alokpo, Kabiné Oulare, Solveig RandhahnGND, Michael MawaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-475491
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47549
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-496-8
|ISSN:
|2192-1075
|ISSN:
|2192-1083
|Parent Title (German):
|Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung
|Subtitle (German):
|Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management
|Series (Serial Number):
|Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung (5)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Editor:
|Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/11/25
|Issue:
|5
|Pagenumber:
|223
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|AL 33000
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Qualitätsentwicklung in Lehre und Studium (ZfQ)
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International