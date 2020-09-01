Structural analysis of DYW proteins and identification of the mitochondrial DNA-binding proteome of Arabidopsis thaliana
|Author:
|Fabio Giulio Moratti
|Referee:
|Ralph BockORCiDGND, Frank KempkenORCiDGND, Stefan BinderGND
|Advisor:
|Ralph Bock
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/09/01
|Pagenumber:
|164
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie