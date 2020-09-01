Schließen

Structural analysis of DYW proteins and identification of the mitochondrial DNA-binding proteome of Arabidopsis thaliana

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Fabio Giulio Moratti
Referee:Ralph BockORCiDGND, Frank KempkenORCiDGND, Stefan BinderGND
Advisor:Ralph Bock
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/09/01
Pagenumber:164
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo