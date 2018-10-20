Schließen

Strain Localization and Weakening Processes in Viscously Deforming Rocks

  • Localization processes in the viscous lower crust generate ductile shear zones over a broad range of scales affecting long‐term lithosphere deformation and the mechanical response of faults during the seismic cycle. Here we use centimeter‐scale numerical models in order to gain detailed insight into the processes involved in strain localization and rheological weakening in viscously deforming rocks. Our 2‐D Cartesian models are benchmarked to high‐temperature and high‐pressure torsion experiments on Carrara marble samples containing a single weak Solnhofen limestone inclusion. The models successfully reproduce bulk stress‐strain transients and final strain distributions observed in the experiments by applying a simple, first‐order softening law that mimics rheological weakening. We find that local stress concentrations forming at the inclusion tips initiate strain localization inside the host matrix. At the tip of the propagating shear zone, weakening occurs within a process zone, which expands with time from the inclusion tips towardLocalization processes in the viscous lower crust generate ductile shear zones over a broad range of scales affecting long‐term lithosphere deformation and the mechanical response of faults during the seismic cycle. Here we use centimeter‐scale numerical models in order to gain detailed insight into the processes involved in strain localization and rheological weakening in viscously deforming rocks. Our 2‐D Cartesian models are benchmarked to high‐temperature and high‐pressure torsion experiments on Carrara marble samples containing a single weak Solnhofen limestone inclusion. The models successfully reproduce bulk stress‐strain transients and final strain distributions observed in the experiments by applying a simple, first‐order softening law that mimics rheological weakening. We find that local stress concentrations forming at the inclusion tips initiate strain localization inside the host matrix. At the tip of the propagating shear zone, weakening occurs within a process zone, which expands with time from the inclusion tips toward the matrix. Rheological weakening is a precondition for shear zone localization, and the width of this shear zone is found to be controlled by the degree of softening. Introducing a second softening step at elevated strain, a high strain layer develops inside the localized shear zone, analogous to the formation of ultramylonite bands in mylonites. These results elucidate the transient evolution of stress and strain rate during inception and maturation of ductile shear zones.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Maximilian J.E.A. Döhmann, Sascha BruneORCiDGND, Livia Nardini, Erik Rybacki, Georg DresenGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2018JB016917
ISSN:0148-0227
Parent Title (English):JGR Solid Earth
Subtitle (English):Numerical Modeling Based on Laboratory Torsion Experiments
Publisher:Union
Place of publication:Washington, DC
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/10/20
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/09/01
Tag:2-D numerical model; dislocation creep; rheological weakening; strain localization; torsion; two phase aggregates
Volume:124
Issue:1
Pagenumber:17
First Page:1120
Last Page:1137
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:This article is part of this cumulative dissertation

