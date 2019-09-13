Schließen

Control of the geometric arrangement of material heterogeneities on strain localization at the brittle-to-ductile transition in experimentally deformed carbonate rocks

  • Triaxial high temperature (900 °C) deformation experiments were conducted at constant strain rate in a Paterson-type deformation apparatus on cylinders of Carrara marble with two right or left stepping, non-overlapping weak inclusions of Solnhofen limestone, oriented at 45° to the cylinders’ longitudinal axes. Applying different values of confinement (30, 50, 100 and 300 MPa) we induced various amounts of brittle deformation in the marble matrix and investigated the effect of brittle precursors on the initiation and development of heterogeneity-induced high temperature shear zones. Viscosity contrast between the matrix and the inclusions induces local stress concentration at the tips of these latter. The initial arrangement of the inclusions results in either an overpressured (contractional) or underpressured (extensional) domain in the step-over region of the sample. At low confinement (30 and 50 MPa) abundant brittle deformation is observed, but the spatial distribution of microfractures is dependent on the kinematics of theTriaxial high temperature (900 °C) deformation experiments were conducted at constant strain rate in a Paterson-type deformation apparatus on cylinders of Carrara marble with two right or left stepping, non-overlapping weak inclusions of Solnhofen limestone, oriented at 45° to the cylinders’ longitudinal axes. Applying different values of confinement (30, 50, 100 and 300 MPa) we induced various amounts of brittle deformation in the marble matrix and investigated the effect of brittle precursors on the initiation and development of heterogeneity-induced high temperature shear zones. Viscosity contrast between the matrix and the inclusions induces local stress concentration at the tips of these latter. The initial arrangement of the inclusions results in either an overpressured (contractional) or underpressured (extensional) domain in the step-over region of the sample. At low confinement (30 and 50 MPa) abundant brittle deformation is observed, but the spatial distribution of microfractures is dependent on the kinematics of the step-over region: microcracks occur either along the shearing plane between inclusions (in extensional bridge samples), or broadly distributed outside the step-over region (contractional bridge samples). Accordingly, ductile deformation localizes along the inclusions plane in the extensional bridge samples as opposed to distributing over large areas of the matrix in the contractional bridge samples. If microcracking is suppressed (high confinement), strain is accommodated by viscous creep and strain progressively de-localizes in extensional bridge samples. Our experiments demonstrate that brittle precursors enhance the degree of localization in the ductile deformation regime, but only if the interaction of pre-existing heterogeneities induces an extensional mean stress regime in between.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Livia Nardini, Erik Rybacki, Michael Krause, Luiz F.G. MoralesORCiD, Georg DresenGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsg.2020.104038
ISSN:0191-8141
Parent Title (English):Journal of Structural Geology
Publisher:Pergamon Press
Place of publication:Oxford ; Frankfurt, M.
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/13
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/09/01
Tag:Brittle precursors; High-temperature shear zones; Strain localization Carrara marble; Triaxial deformation
Volume:135
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:This article is part of this cumulative dissertation

