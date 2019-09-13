Control of the geometric arrangement of material heterogeneities on strain localization at the brittle-to-ductile transition in experimentally deformed carbonate rocks

Triaxial high temperature (900 °C) deformation experiments were conducted at constant strain rate in a Paterson-type deformation apparatus on cylinders of Carrara marble with two right or left stepping, non-overlapping weak inclusions of Solnhofen limestone, oriented at 45° to the cylinders’ longitudinal axes. Applying different values of confinement (30, 50, 100 and 300 MPa) we induced various amounts of brittle deformation in the marble matrix and investigated the effect of brittle precursors on the initiation and development of heterogeneity-induced high temperature shear zones. Viscosity contrast between the matrix and the inclusions induces local stress concentration at the tips of these latter. The initial arrangement of the inclusions results in either an overpressured (contractional) or underpressured (extensional) domain in the step-over region of the sample. At low confinement (30 and 50 MPa) abundant brittle deformation is observed, but the spatial distribution of microfractures is dependent on the kinematics of the

Triaxial high temperature (900 °C) deformation experiments were conducted at constant strain rate in a Paterson-type deformation apparatus on cylinders of Carrara marble with two right or left stepping, non-overlapping weak inclusions of Solnhofen limestone, oriented at 45° to the cylinders’ longitudinal axes. Applying different values of confinement (30, 50, 100 and 300 MPa) we induced various amounts of brittle deformation in the marble matrix and investigated the effect of brittle precursors on the initiation and development of heterogeneity-induced high temperature shear zones. Viscosity contrast between the matrix and the inclusions induces local stress concentration at the tips of these latter. The initial arrangement of the inclusions results in either an overpressured (contractional) or underpressured (extensional) domain in the step-over region of the sample. At low confinement (30 and 50 MPa) abundant brittle deformation is observed, but the spatial distribution of microfractures is dependent on the kinematics of the step-over region: microcracks occur either along the shearing plane between inclusions (in extensional bridge samples), or broadly distributed outside the step-over region (contractional bridge samples). Accordingly, ductile deformation localizes along the inclusions plane in the extensional bridge samples as opposed to distributing over large areas of the matrix in the contractional bridge samples. If microcracking is suppressed (high confinement), strain is accommodated by viscous creep and strain progressively de-localizes in extensional bridge samples. Our experiments demonstrate that brittle precursors enhance the degree of localization in the ductile deformation regime, but only if the interaction of pre-existing heterogeneities induces an extensional mean stress regime in between.

