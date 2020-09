Influence of CO2 degassing on microbial community distribution and activity in the Hartoušov degassing system, western Eger Rift (Czech Republic)

The Cheb Basin (CZ) is a shallow Neogene intracontinental basin located in the western Eger Rift. The Cheb Basin is characterized by active seismicity and diffuse degassing of mantle-derived CO2 in mofette fields. Within the Cheb Basin, the Hartoušov mofette field shows a daily CO2 flux of 23–97 tons. More than 99% of CO2 released over an area of 0.35 km2. Seismic active periods have been observed in 2000 and 2014 in the Hartoušov mofette field. Due to the active geodynamic processes, the Cheb Basin is considered to be an ideal region for the continental deep biosphere research focussing on the interaction of biological processes with geological processes. To study the influence of CO2 degassing on microbial community in the surface and subsurface environments, two 3-m shallow drillings and a 108.5-m deep scientific drilling were conducted in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Additionally, the fluid retrieved from the deep drilling borehole was also recovered. The different ecosystems were compared regarding their geochemical properties,

The Cheb Basin (CZ) is a shallow Neogene intracontinental basin located in the western Eger Rift. The Cheb Basin is characterized by active seismicity and diffuse degassing of mantle-derived CO2 in mofette fields. Within the Cheb Basin, the Hartoušov mofette field shows a daily CO2 flux of 23–97 tons. More than 99% of CO2 released over an area of 0.35 km2. Seismic active periods have been observed in 2000 and 2014 in the Hartoušov mofette field. Due to the active geodynamic processes, the Cheb Basin is considered to be an ideal region for the continental deep biosphere research focussing on the interaction of biological processes with geological processes. To study the influence of CO2 degassing on microbial community in the surface and subsurface environments, two 3-m shallow drillings and a 108.5-m deep scientific drilling were conducted in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Additionally, the fluid retrieved from the deep drilling borehole was also recovered. The different ecosystems were compared regarding their geochemical properties, microbial abundances, and microbial community structures. The geochemistry of the mofette is characterized by low pH, high TOC, and sulfate contents while the subsurface environment shows a neutral pH, and various TOC and sulfate contents in different lithological settings. Striking differences in the microbial community highlight the substantial impact of elevated CO2 concentrations and high saline groundwater on microbial processes. In general, the microorganisms had low abundance in the deep subsurface sediment compared with the shallow mofette. However, within the mofette and the deep subsurface sediment, the abundance of microbes does not show a typical decrease with depth, indicating that the uprising CO2-rich groundwater has a strong influence on the microbial communities via providing sufficient substrate for anaerobic chemolithoautotrophic microorganisms. Illumina MiSeq sequencing of the 16S rRNA genes and multivariate statistics reveals that the pH strongly influences the microbial community composition in the mofette, while the subsurface microbial community is significantly influenced by the groundwater which motivated by the degassing CO2. Acidophilic microorganisms show a much higher relative abundance in the mofette. Meanwhile, the OTUs assigned to family Comamonadaceae are the dominant taxa which characterize the subsurface communities. Additionally, taxa involved in sulfur cycling characterizing the microbial communities in both mofette and CO2 dominated subsurface environments. Another investigated important geo–bio interaction is the influence of the seismic activity. During seismic events, released H2 may serve as the electron donor for microbial hydrogenotrophic processes, such as methanogenesis. To determine whether the seismic events can potentially trigger methanogenesis by the elevated geogenic H2 concentration, we performed laboratory simulation experiments with sediments retrieved from the drillings. The simulation results indicate that after the addition of hydrogen, substantial amounts of methane were produced in incubated mofette sediments and deep subsurface sediments. The methanogenic hydrogenotrophic genera Methanobacterium was highly enriched during the incubation. The modeling of the in-situ observation of the earthquake swarm period in 2000 at the Novy Kostel focal area/Czech Republic and our laboratory simulation experiments reveals a close relation between seismic activities and microbial methane production via earthquake-induced H2 release. We thus conclude that H2 – which is released during seismic activity – can potentially trigger methanogenic activity in the deep subsurface. Based on this conclusion, we further hypothesize that the hydrogenotrophic early life on Earth was boosted by the Late Heavy Bombardment induced seismic activity in approximately 4.2 to 3.8 Ga.

