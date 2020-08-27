International Law in Times of Anti-Globalism and Populism - Challenges Ahead
|Author:
|Andreas Zimmermann, Norman Weiß
|Subtitle (German):
|Comment on Jan Wouters
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/08/27
|Pagenumber:
|9
|First Page:
|265
|Last Page:
|273
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht