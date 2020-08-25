Impact of individual and combined abiotic and biotic stress on plant performance and bacterial root microbiota of tomato
|Author:
|Sneha Gulati
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Referee:
|Frederik Börnke, Philipp Franken, Silke Ruppel
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/06/23
|Release Date:
|2020/08/25
|Pagenumber:
|XV, 134
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie