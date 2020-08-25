Schließen

God, bad, or ugly: Does it realy matter?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Hauke Feil
Subtitle (English):Unterstanding the linkage between the performance of development projects and the recipient country's policy and institutional environment
Place of publication:Potsdam
Referee:Andrea Liese, Harald Fuhr
Advisor:Andrea Liese, Harald Fuhr
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/06/04
Release Date:2020/08/25
Pagenumber:XII, 224
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo