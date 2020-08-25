Schließen

Mircofluids for the study of magnetotactic bacteria towards single-cell analysis

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Elisa Cerdá Doñate
Place of publication:Potsdam
Referee:Ilko Bald, Jean-Christophe Baret
Advisor:Damien Faivre, Tom Robinson
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/06/24
Release Date:2020/08/25
Pagenumber:X, 92
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo