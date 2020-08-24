Schließen

Judaism for Christians

Metadaten
Author:Sina RauschenbachORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-4985-7296-5
ISBN:978-1-4985-7297-2
Parent Title (English):Lexington Studies in Modern Jewish History, Historiography, and Memory
Subtitle (English):Menasseh ben Israel (1604-1657)
Publisher:Lexington Books
Place of publication:Lanham, Boulder, New York, London
Translator:Corey Twitchell
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Release Date:2020/08/24
Pagenumber:IX, 265
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion

