Origin of the mid-temperature transition in vinylidenefluoride-based ferro-, pyro- and piezoelectric homo-, co- and ter-polymers
- The existence of an intermediate transition between the glass and the Curie/melting temperatures in Poly(vinylidene fluoride) (PVDF) and some of its co- and ter-polymers has been reported by several authors. In spite (or because?) of various different explanations in the literature, the origins of the transition are still not clear. Here, we try to understand the extra transition in more detail and study it with thermal and dielectric methods on PVDF, on its co-polymers with trifluoroethylene (P(VDF-TrFE)) and tetrafluoroethylene (P(VDF-TFE)), and on its ter-polymer with trifluoroethylene and chlorofluoroethylene (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE). Based on interpretations from the literature and our experimental studies, we propose the new hypothesis that the intermediate transition should have several interrelated origins. Especially since the relevant range is not far above room temperature, better understanding and control of their properties may also have practical implications for the use of the respective polymer materials in devices.
|Thulasinath Raman VenkatesanORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
|2020/08/22
|Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy (DRS); Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC); ferroelectric polymers; mid-temperature transition; piezoelectric polymers; pyroelectric polymers; vinylidenefluoride (VDF)-based polymers
|Materials Research Express 7 (2020) 6, 065301 DOI: 10.1088/2053-1591/ab842c
