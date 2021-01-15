Schließen

Enzymes as tools in MIP-sensors

  • Molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) have the potential to complement antibodies in bioanalysis, are more stable under harsh conditions, and are potentially cheaper to produce. However, the affinity and especially the selectivity of MIPs are in general lower than those of their biological pendants. Enzymes are useful tools for the preparation of MIPs for both low and high-molecular weight targets: As a green alternative to the well-established methods of chemical polymerization, enzyme-initiated polymerization has been introduced and the removal of protein templates by proteases has been successfully applied. Furthermore, MIPs have been coupled with enzymes in order to enhance the analytical performance of biomimetic sensors: Enzymes have been used in MIP-sensors as tracers for the generation and amplification of the measuring signal. In addition, enzymatic pretreatment of an analyte can extend the analyte spectrum and eliminate interferences.

Metadaten
Author:Aysu Yarman, Katharina J. JetzschmannORCiD, Bettina Neumann, Xiaorong ZhangGND, Ulla WollenbergerORCiDGND, Aude Cordin, Karsten Haupt, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-474642
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47464
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1098)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/15
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/15
Tag:enzymatic MIP synthesis; enzymatic analyte conversion; enzyme tracer; molecularly imprinted polymers; template digestion
Issue:1098
Page Number:18
Source:Chemosensors 5(2017) 2, 11; DOI: 10.3390/chemosensors5020011
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

