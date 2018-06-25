Granitoid melt inclusions in orogenic peridotite and the origin of garnet clinopyroxenite

Granitic melt inclusions were found in layers of garnet clinopyroxenites from orogenic peridotites hosted in high-pressure felsic granulites of the Granulitgebirge, central Europe. The inclusions are both glassy and crystallized, and occur as clusters in the garnet. Microstructural features suggest that the inclusions formed while garnet was growing as a peritectic phase, likely alongside clinopyroxene. The chemistry of the melt, in particular its trace element signature, shows a crustal contribution, probably due to the involvement of phengite in the melt-producing reaction, most likely in the presence of a fluid. The presence of a granitoid melt in mantle rocks may be the result of localized melting of a phengite-bearing protolith either already present in the peridotites or, more likely, within the local deeply subducted crustal units. In the latter case, the melt would have infiltrated the peridotites and generated pyroxenite via metasomatism. In either case, the presence of granitoid inclusions in orogenic peridotite provides

Granitic melt inclusions were found in layers of garnet clinopyroxenites from orogenic peridotites hosted in high-pressure felsic granulites of the Granulitgebirge, central Europe. The inclusions are both glassy and crystallized, and occur as clusters in the garnet. Microstructural features suggest that the inclusions formed while garnet was growing as a peritectic phase, likely alongside clinopyroxene. The chemistry of the melt, in particular its trace element signature, shows a crustal contribution, probably due to the involvement of phengite in the melt-producing reaction, most likely in the presence of a fluid. The presence of a granitoid melt in mantle rocks may be the result of localized melting of a phengite-bearing protolith either already present in the peridotites or, more likely, within the local deeply subducted crustal units. In the latter case, the melt would have infiltrated the peridotites and generated pyroxenite via metasomatism. In either case, the presence of granitoid inclusions in orogenic peridotite provides direct evidence for a genetic connection between a high-pressure crustal melt and garnet pyroxenites. The in situ characterization of these remnants of natural melt provides direct quantitative constraints on (one of) the agents responsible for the interaction between crust and mantle.

