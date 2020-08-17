Schließen

Reporting on ‘thinking’ in Spanish and Portuguese and the role of the subject pronoun

  • The present paper is concerned with the phenomenon of reporting on the speakers’ thinking when both the reporting and the reported clauses originate in one and the same speaker, i.e. the performative uses of the verbs sp. creer and pt. achar (‘think’). The data are retrieved from the CdE-NOW and CdP-NOW. Adopting both a quantitative and a qualitative perspective, I concentrate on reporting on thinking with and without the overt expression of the subject pronouns sp. yo and pt. eu. In doing so, the constructions (yo) creo (que) and (eu) acho (que) as well as parenthetic and right-peripheral creo yo and acho eu are studied. According to the corpus data and compared to other possible constructions with creo and acho, creo que and acho que represent the most frequent constructions if searching for the ‘node’ creo or acho, that is, if the non-use of the subject pronoun exceeds its explicit expression.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author:Anja HennemannORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-474455
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47445
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/08/17
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/08/17
Pagenumber:19
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo