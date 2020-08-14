Schließen

Ancestral mitogenome capture of the Southeast Asian banded linsang

  • Utilising a reconstructed ancestral mitochondrial genome of a clade to design hybridisation capture baits can provide the opportunity for recovering mitochondrial sequences from all its descendent and even sister lineages. This approach is useful for taxa with no extant close relatives, as is often the case for rare or extinct species, and is a viable approach for the analysis of historical museum specimens. Asiatic linsangs (genus Prionodon) exemplify this situation, being rare Southeast Asian carnivores for which little molecular data is available. Using ancestral capture we recover partial mitochondrial genome sequences for seven banded linsangs (P. linsang) from historical specimens, representing the first intraspecific genetic dataset for this species. We additionally assemble a high quality mitogenome for the banded linsang using shotgun sequencing for time-calibrated phylogenetic analysis. This reveals a deep divergence between the two Asiatic linsang species (P. linsang, P. pardicolor), with an estimated divergence of ~12Utilising a reconstructed ancestral mitochondrial genome of a clade to design hybridisation capture baits can provide the opportunity for recovering mitochondrial sequences from all its descendent and even sister lineages. This approach is useful for taxa with no extant close relatives, as is often the case for rare or extinct species, and is a viable approach for the analysis of historical museum specimens. Asiatic linsangs (genus Prionodon) exemplify this situation, being rare Southeast Asian carnivores for which little molecular data is available. Using ancestral capture we recover partial mitochondrial genome sequences for seven banded linsangs (P. linsang) from historical specimens, representing the first intraspecific genetic dataset for this species. We additionally assemble a high quality mitogenome for the banded linsang using shotgun sequencing for time-calibrated phylogenetic analysis. This reveals a deep divergence between the two Asiatic linsang species (P. linsang, P. pardicolor), with an estimated divergence of ~12 million years (Ma). Although our sample size precludes any robust interpretation of the population structure of the banded linsang, we recover two distinct matrilines with an estimated tMRCA of ~1 Ma. Our results can be used as a basis for further investigation of the Asiatic linsangs, and further demonstrate the utility of ancestral capture for studying divergent taxa without close relatives.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr972.pdfeng
    (3105KB)

    SHA-512:ddf2b0d3cfab163c5c73e0032904df6fb0a71dcf392dbf88757b54f315ffd74f95496b401869e441e5fb14ab8f2bbbebeac7f0b067160ede43c27da4d239ba20

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiDGND, Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Kirstin Henneberger, Jörns FickelORCiDGND, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND, Daniel W. G. Foerste
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-474441
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47444
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (972)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/08/14
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/08/14
Tag:Genomics; Mitochondria; Museum collections; Paleogenetics; Phylogenetic analysis; Phylogenetics; Sequence alignment; Shotgun sequencing
Issue:972
Pagenumber:14
Source:PLoS ONE 15(2020) 6, Art. e0234385 DOI:10.1371/journal.pone.0234385
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo