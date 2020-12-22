Schließen

Co-deposition of a hydrogel/calcium phosphate hybrid layer on 3D printed poly(lactic acid) scaffolds via dip coating

  • The article describes the surface modification of 3D printed poly(lactic acid) (PLA) scaffolds with calcium phosphate (CP)/gelatin and CP/chitosan hybrid coating layers. The presence of gelatin or chitosan significantly enhances CP co-deposition and adhesion of the mineral layer on the PLA scaffolds. The hydrogel/CP coating layers are fairly thick and the mineral is a mixture of brushite, octacalcium phosphate, and hydroxyapatite. Mineral formation is uniform throughout the printed architectures and all steps (printing, hydrogel deposition, and mineralization) are in principle amenable to automatization. Overall, the process reported here therefore has a high application potential for the controlled synthesis of biomimetic coatings on polymeric biomaterials.

Author:Matthias Schneider, Christina Günter, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-474427
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47442
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Towards automated biomaterials fabrication
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1057)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/22
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/22
Tag:3D printing; PLA; biomaterials; calcium phosphate; calcium phosphate hybrid material; chitosan; dip-coating; gelatin; hydrogel; poly(lactic acid)
Issue:1057
Page Number:21
Source:Polymers 10(2018) 3, 275; DOI: 10.3390/polym10030275
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

