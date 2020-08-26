Hybrid filters and multi-scale models
- This thesis is concerned with Data Assimilation, the process of combining model predictions with observations. So called filters are of special interest. One is inter- ested in computing the probability distribution of the state of a physical process in the future, given (possibly) imperfect measurements. This is done using Bayes’ rule. The first part focuses on hybrid filters, that bridge between the two main groups of filters: ensemble Kalman filters (EnKF) and particle filters. The first are a group of very stable and computationally cheap algorithms, but they request certain strong assumptions. Particle filters on the other hand are more generally applicable, but computationally expensive and as such not always suitable for high dimensional systems. Therefore it exists a need to combine both groups to benefit from the advantages of each. This can be achieved by splitting the likelihood function, when assimilating a new observation and treating one part of it with an EnKF and the other part with a particle filter. The second partThis thesis is concerned with Data Assimilation, the process of combining model predictions with observations. So called filters are of special interest. One is inter- ested in computing the probability distribution of the state of a physical process in the future, given (possibly) imperfect measurements. This is done using Bayes’ rule. The first part focuses on hybrid filters, that bridge between the two main groups of filters: ensemble Kalman filters (EnKF) and particle filters. The first are a group of very stable and computationally cheap algorithms, but they request certain strong assumptions. Particle filters on the other hand are more generally applicable, but computationally expensive and as such not always suitable for high dimensional systems. Therefore it exists a need to combine both groups to benefit from the advantages of each. This can be achieved by splitting the likelihood function, when assimilating a new observation and treating one part of it with an EnKF and the other part with a particle filter. The second part of this thesis deals with the application of Data Assimilation to multi-scale models and the problems that arise from that. One of the main areas of application for Data Assimilation techniques is predicting the development of oceans and the atmosphere. These processes involve several scales and often balance rela- tions between the state variables. The use of Data Assimilation procedures most often violates relations of that kind, which leads to unrealistic and non-physical pre- dictions of the future development of the process eventually. This work discusses the inclusion of a post-processing step after each assimilation step, in which a minimi- sation problem is solved, which penalises the imbalance. This method is tested on four different models, two Hamiltonian systems and two spatially extended models, which adds even more difficulties.…
- Diese Dissertation beschäftigt sich mit Daten Assimilation - die Kombination von Modellvorhersagen mit Beobachtungen. Sogenannte Filter sind dabei von beson- derem Interesse. Diese Algorithmen berechnen die Wahrscheinlichkeitsverteilung des Zustandes eines physikalischen Prozesses in der Zukunft unter der Bedingung, dass wir (meist) fehlerbehaftete Messungen vorliegen haben. Der erste Teil bezieht sich auf Hybridfilter, welche eine Brücke zwischen den beiden Hauptgruppen von Filtern schlagen: Ensemble-Kalman-Filter (EnKF) und Teilchenfilter. Die erst- genannten sind sehr stabil und rechnerisch unaufwändig, aber basieren auf recht starken Voraussetzungen. Teilchenfilter hingegen sind allgemeiner aber recheninten- siv und daher nicht immer geeignet für höherdimensionale Systeme. Daher besteht die Notwen- digkeit beide Gruppen zu kombinieren um von den Vorteilen beider Filter zu prof- itieren. Dies kann erreicht werden, indem man, wenn eine Beobachtung assimiliert werden soll, die Likelihood-Funktion in zwei Teile spaltet und aufDiese Dissertation beschäftigt sich mit Daten Assimilation - die Kombination von Modellvorhersagen mit Beobachtungen. Sogenannte Filter sind dabei von beson- derem Interesse. Diese Algorithmen berechnen die Wahrscheinlichkeitsverteilung des Zustandes eines physikalischen Prozesses in der Zukunft unter der Bedingung, dass wir (meist) fehlerbehaftete Messungen vorliegen haben. Der erste Teil bezieht sich auf Hybridfilter, welche eine Brücke zwischen den beiden Hauptgruppen von Filtern schlagen: Ensemble-Kalman-Filter (EnKF) und Teilchenfilter. Die erst- genannten sind sehr stabil und rechnerisch unaufwändig, aber basieren auf recht starken Voraussetzungen. Teilchenfilter hingegen sind allgemeiner aber recheninten- siv und daher nicht immer geeignet für höherdimensionale Systeme. Daher besteht die Notwen- digkeit beide Gruppen zu kombinieren um von den Vorteilen beider Filter zu prof- itieren. Dies kann erreicht werden, indem man, wenn eine Beobachtung assimiliert werden soll, die Likelihood-Funktion in zwei Teile spaltet und auf den einen Teil einen EnKF und auf den anderen einen Teilchenfilter anwendet. Der zweite Teil dieser Arbeit befasst sich mit der Anwendung von Daten Assimilation auf mehrskalige Modelle und die Probleme die daraus entstehen. Eines der Haup- tanwendungsgebiete für Daten Assimilation ist die Vorhersage der Entwicklung von Ozeanen und der Atmosphäre. Diese Prozesse finden auf mehreren Skalen statt und häufig bestehen Balancerelationen zwischen den Zustandsvariablen. Die Nutzung von Daten Assimilationstechniken zerstört diese Beziehungen häufig, was schließlich zu unrealistischen und unphysikalischen Vorhersagen führt. In dieser Dissertation wird vorgeschlagen, nach jedem Assimilationsschritt ein Minimierungsproblem zu lösen, welches die Imbalance als Strafterm beinhaltet. Diese Methode wird an vier verschiedenen Modellen getestet, zwei Hamiltonische Systeme und zwei Modelle mit räumlicher Ausdehnung, was zusätzliche Schwierigkeiten schafft.…
|Maria ReinhardtORCiD
|Hybridfilter und Multiskalen-Modelle
|Daten Assimilation; Datengetriebene Methoden; Quantifizierung von Unsicherheit; bayessche Inferenz
Bayesian Inference; Data Assimilation; Data-Driven Methods; Uncertainty Quantification
