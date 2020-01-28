Schließen

New Methods, New Concepts

  Microbial interactions play an essential role in aquatic ecosystems and are of the great interest for both marine and freshwater ecologists. Recent development of new technologies and methods allowed to reveal many functional mechanisms and create new concepts. Yet, many fundamental aspects of microbial interactions have been almost exclusively studied for marine pelagic and benthic ecosystems. These studies resulted in a formulation of the Black Queen Hypothesis, a development of the phycosphere concept for pelagic communities, and a realization of microbial communication as a key mechanism for microbial interactions. In freshwater ecosystems, especially for periphyton communities, studies focus mainly on physiology, biodiversity, biological indication, and assessment, but the many aspects of microbial interactions are neglected to a large extent. Since periphyton plays a great role for aquatic nutrient cycling, provides the basis for water purification, and can be regarded as a hotspot of microbial biodiversity, we highlight that more in-depth studies on microbial interactions in periphyton are needed to improve our understanding on functioning of freshwater ecosystems. In this paper we first present an overview on recent concepts (e.g., the "Black Queen Hypothesis") derived from state-of-the-art OMICS methods including metagenomics, metatranscriptomics, and metabolomics. We then point to the avenues how these methods can be applied for future studies on biodiversity and the ecological role of freshwater periphyton, a yet largely neglected component of many freshwater ecosystems.

Metadaten
Author:Yulia I. GubelitORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2020.01275
ISSN:1664-302X
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in Microbiology
Subtitle (English):What Can Be Applied to Freshwater Periphyton?
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/01/28
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/08/12
Tag:Black Queen Hypothesis; OMICs tools; freshwater; lake periphyton; microbial interactions
Volume:11
Pagenumber:11
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2020_064
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 969

