Ruthenium(II)- und Rhenium(I)-Komplexe des 1,6,7,12-Tetraazaperylens und seiner Dimethyl- und Tetramethylderivate

The present dissertation with the topic: “ruthenium(II) and rhenium(I) complexes of the 1,6,7,12-tetraazaperylene and its dimethyl and tetramethyl derivatives” by Matthias Kirste was done at the University of Potsdam under the direction of Prof. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Holdt. The work deals with ruthenium(II) and rhenium(I) complexes of the large surface ligand 1,6,7,12-tetraazaperylene (tape) and its 2,11-dimethyl (dmtape) and 2,5,8,11-tetramethyl (tmtape) derivatives. The known preparations of tape and dmtape were improved and the synthesis of tmtape was newly developed. In addition, the synthesis of a dianonic 3,10-disulfonato-1,6,7,12-tetraazaperylene was achieved, using a newly developed chemical reaction. Respectively, a new ruthenium(II) complex from dmtape and tmtape was synthesized. The complexes were characterized by absorption spectroscopy and cyclic voltammetry. A DNA binding study shows that the mononuclear ruthenium(II) complexes from tape, dmtape and tmtape intercalate into double-stranded CT-DNA with high binding affinities. The mononuclear ruthenium(II) complexes from dmtape and tmtape were converted into heterodinuclear Ru(II)Re(I)-complexes, which show characteristic signals in their UV/Vis absorption spectra and are easy to reduce one and two times in the range of 70 mV to 80 mV and -440 mV to -600 mV vs. SCE. These dmtape and tmtape bridged heterodinuclear Ru(II)Re(I)-complexes enable a fine adjustment of their photophysical and electrochemical properties, whereby in this work a targeted adjustment of these properties could be shown with the help of a chemical reaction. Metal complexes with such characteristic, easily adjustable photophysical and electrochemical properties are suitable sensor and electron-shuttle molecules, especially for bioanalytical applications. In addition, the many adjustment options for the electronic structure of these complexes could be very useful for catalytic processes.

