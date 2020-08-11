Schließen

The Non-Keplerian Motion of Propeller Moons in the Saturnian Ring System

Metadaten
Author:Michael SeilerORCiD
Referee:Larry W. EspositoORCiD, Philip D. NicholsonORCiD
Advisor:Frank Spahn
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/08/11
Pagenumber:127
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

