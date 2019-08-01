Schließen

Geriatric or cardiac rehabilitation?

  Background Aim of the study was to find predictors of allocating patients after transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) to geriatric (GR) or cardiac rehabilitation (CR) and describe this new patient group based on a differentiated characterization. Methods From 10/2013 to 07/2015, 344 patients with an elective TAVI were consecutively enrolled in this prospective multicentric cohort study. Before intervention, sociodemographic parameters, echocardiographic data, comorbidities, 6-min walk distance (6MWD), quality of life and frailty (score indexing activities of daily living [ADL], cognition, nutrition and mobility) were documented. Out of these, predictors for assignment to CR or GR after TAVI were identified using a multivariable regression model. Results After TAVI, 249 patients (80.7 ± 5.1 years, 59.0% female) underwent CR (n = 198) or GR (n = 51). GR patients were older, less physically active and more often had a level of care, peripheral artery disease as well as a lower left ventricular ejection fraction. The groups also varied in 6MWD. Furthermore, individual components of frailty revealed prognostic impact: higher values in instrumental ADL reduced the probability for referral to GR (OR:0.49, p <  0.001), while an impaired mobility was positively associated with referral to GR (OR:3.97, p = 0.046). Clinical parameters like stroke (OR:0.19 of GR, p = 0.038) and the EuroSCORE (OR:1.04 of GR, p = 0.026) were also predictive. Conclusion Advanced age patients after TAVI referred to CR or GR differ in several parameters and seem to be different patient groups with specific needs, e.g. regarding activities of daily living and mobility. Thus, our data prove the eligibility of both CR and GR settings.

Metadaten
Author:Sarah EichlerORCiDGND, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND, Rona ReibisORCiDGND, Karl WegscheiderORCiD, Christian Butter, Axel Harnath, Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12872-020-01452-x
ISSN:1471-2261
Parent Title (English):BMC Cardiovascular Disorders
Subtitle (English):Predictors of treatment pathways in advanced age patients after transcatheter aortic valve implantation
Publisher:BioMed Central
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/01
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/08/04
Tag:Frailty; Geriatric rehabilitation; TAVI; Treatment pathways
Volume:20
Pagenumber:9
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:2020_041
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - CC0 1.0 - Universell - Public Domain Dedication
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 647

