Synthesis of highly fluorinated precursors and their deposition conditions for self-assembled monolayers with defined small-scale surface structures as templates for the manipulation of wetting behavior

"How Wenzel and Cassie were wrong" – this was the eye-catching title of an article published by Lichao Gao and Thomas McCarthy in 2007, in which fundamental interpretations of wetting behavior were put into question. The authors initiated a discussion on a subject, which had been generally accepted a long time ago and they showed that wetting phenomena were not as fully understood as imagined. Similarly, this thesis tries to put a focus on certain aspects of liquid wetting, which so far have been widely neglected in terms of interpretation and experimental proof. While the effect of surface roughness on the macroscopically observed wetting behavior is commonly and reliably interpreted according to the well-known models of Wenzel and Cassie/Baxter, the size-scale of the structures responsible for the surface's rough texture has not been of further interest. Analogously, the limits of these models have not been described and exploited. Thus, the question arises, what will happen when the size of surface structures is reduced to the size of the contacting liquid molecules itself? Are common methods still valid or can deviations from macroscopic behavior be observed? This thesis wants to create a starting point regarding these questions. In order to investigate the effect of smallest-scale surface structures on liquid wetting, a suitable model system is developed by means of self-assembled monolayer (SAM) formation from (fluoro)organic thiols of differing lengths of the alkyl chain. Surface topographies are created which rely on size differences of several Ångströms and exhibit surprising wetting behavior depending on the choice of the individual precursor system. Thus, contact angles are experimentally detected, which deviate considerably from theoretical calculations based on Wenzel and Cassie/Baxter models and confirm that sub-nm surface topographies affect wetting. Moreover, experimentally determined wetting properties are found to correlate well to an assumed scale-dependent surface tension of the contacting liquid. This behavior has already been described for scattering experiments taking into account capillary waves on the liquid surface induced by temperature and had been predicted earlier by theoretical calculations. However, the investigation of model surfaces requires the provision of suitable precursor molecules, which are not commercially available and opens up a door to the exotic chemistry of fluoro-organic materials. During the course of this work, the synthesis of long-chain precursors is examined with a particular focus put on oligomerically pure semi-fluorinated n-alkyl thiols and n-alkyl trichlorosilanes. For this, general protocols for the syntheses of the desired compounds are developed and product mixtures are assayed to be separated into fractions of individual chain lengths by fluorous-phase high-performance liquid chromatography (F-HPLC). The transition from model systems to technically more relevant surfaces and applications is initiated through the deposition of SAMs from long-chain fluorinated n-alkyl trichlorosilanes. Depositions are accomplished by a vapor-phase deposition process conducted on a pilot-scale set-up, which enables the exact control of relevant process parameters. Thus, the influence of varying deposition conditions on the properties of the final coating is examined and analyzed for the most important parameters. The strongest effect is observed for the partial pressure of reactive water vapor, which directly controls the extent of precursor hydrolysis during the deposition process. Experimental results propose that the formation of ordered monolayers rely on the amount of hydrolyzed silanol species present in the deposition system irrespective of the exact grade of hydrolysis. However, at increased amounts of species which are able to form cross-linked molecules due to condensation reactions, films deteriorate in quality. This effect is assumed to be caused by the introduction of defects within the film and the adsorption of cross linked agglomerates. Deposition conditions are also investigated for chain extended precursor species and reveal distinct differences caused by chain elongation.

