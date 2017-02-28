Puumala hantavirus infections in bank vole populations
- Background In Europe, bank voles (Myodes glareolus) are widely distributed and can transmit Puumala virus (PUUV) to humans, which causes a mild to moderate form of haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, called nephropathia epidemica. Uncovering the link between host and virus dynamics can help to prevent human PUUV infections in the future. Bank voles were live trapped three times a year in 2010–2013 in three woodland plots in each of four regions in Germany. Bank vole population density was estimated and blood samples collected to detect PUUV specific antibodies. Results We demonstrated that fluctuation of PUUV seroprevalence is dependent not only on multi-annual but also on seasonal dynamics of rodent host abundance. Moreover, PUUV infection might affect host fitness, because seropositive individuals survived better from spring to summer than uninfected bank voles. Individual space use was independent of PUUV infections. Conclusions Our study provides robust estimations of relevant patterns and processes of theBackground In Europe, bank voles (Myodes glareolus) are widely distributed and can transmit Puumala virus (PUUV) to humans, which causes a mild to moderate form of haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, called nephropathia epidemica. Uncovering the link between host and virus dynamics can help to prevent human PUUV infections in the future. Bank voles were live trapped three times a year in 2010–2013 in three woodland plots in each of four regions in Germany. Bank vole population density was estimated and blood samples collected to detect PUUV specific antibodies. Results We demonstrated that fluctuation of PUUV seroprevalence is dependent not only on multi-annual but also on seasonal dynamics of rodent host abundance. Moreover, PUUV infection might affect host fitness, because seropositive individuals survived better from spring to summer than uninfected bank voles. Individual space use was independent of PUUV infections. Conclusions Our study provides robust estimations of relevant patterns and processes of the dynamics of PUUV and its rodent host in Central Europe, which are highly important for the future development of predictive models for human hantavirus infection risk…
|Daniela ReilORCiDGND, Ulrike M. RosenfeldGND, Christian ImholtORCiDGND, Sabrina SchmidtGND, Rainer G. UlrichORCiDGND, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND, Jens JacobORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s12898-017-0118-z
|1472-6785
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28245831
|BMC ecology
|host and virus dynamics in Central Europe
|BioMed Central
|London
|Article
|English
|2017/02/28
|2017
|2020/07/28
|Myodes glareolus; Population dynamics; Puumala virus seroprevalence; Space use; Survival
|17
|13
|Federal Environment Agency (UBA) within the Environment Research Plan of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) [3709 41 401, 3713 48 401]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the National Research 01KI1303]; Robert Koch-Institut; German Ministry of Public Health [1362/1-924, 1362/1-980]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [SPP 1596, UL 405/1-1]; EU [FP7-261504]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 957