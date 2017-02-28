Schließen

Puumala hantavirus infections in bank vole populations

  • Background In Europe, bank voles (Myodes glareolus) are widely distributed and can transmit Puumala virus (PUUV) to humans, which causes a mild to moderate form of haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, called nephropathia epidemica. Uncovering the link between host and virus dynamics can help to prevent human PUUV infections in the future. Bank voles were live trapped three times a year in 2010–2013 in three woodland plots in each of four regions in Germany. Bank vole population density was estimated and blood samples collected to detect PUUV specific antibodies. Results We demonstrated that fluctuation of PUUV seroprevalence is dependent not only on multi-annual but also on seasonal dynamics of rodent host abundance. Moreover, PUUV infection might affect host fitness, because seropositive individuals survived better from spring to summer than uninfected bank voles. Individual space use was independent of PUUV infections. Conclusions Our study provides robust estimations of relevant patterns and processes of theBackground In Europe, bank voles (Myodes glareolus) are widely distributed and can transmit Puumala virus (PUUV) to humans, which causes a mild to moderate form of haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, called nephropathia epidemica. Uncovering the link between host and virus dynamics can help to prevent human PUUV infections in the future. Bank voles were live trapped three times a year in 2010–2013 in three woodland plots in each of four regions in Germany. Bank vole population density was estimated and blood samples collected to detect PUUV specific antibodies. Results We demonstrated that fluctuation of PUUV seroprevalence is dependent not only on multi-annual but also on seasonal dynamics of rodent host abundance. Moreover, PUUV infection might affect host fitness, because seropositive individuals survived better from spring to summer than uninfected bank voles. Individual space use was independent of PUUV infections. Conclusions Our study provides robust estimations of relevant patterns and processes of the dynamics of PUUV and its rodent host in Central Europe, which are highly important for the future development of predictive models for human hantavirus infection riskshow moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Daniela ReilORCiDGND, Ulrike M. RosenfeldGND, Christian ImholtORCiDGND, Sabrina SchmidtGND, Rainer G. UlrichORCiDGND, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND, Jens JacobORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12898-017-0118-z
ISSN:1472-6785
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28245831
Parent Title (English):BMC ecology
Subtitle (English):host and virus dynamics in Central Europe
Publisher:BioMed Central
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2017/02/28
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2020/07/28
Tag:Myodes glareolus; Population dynamics; Puumala virus seroprevalence; Space use; Survival
Volume:17
Pagenumber:13
Funder:Federal Environment Agency (UBA) within the Environment Research Plan of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) [3709 41 401, 3713 48 401]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the National Research 01KI1303]; Robert Koch-Institut; German Ministry of Public Health [1362/1-924, 1362/1-980]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [SPP 1596, UL 405/1-1]; EU [FP7-261504]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 957

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo