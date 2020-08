Potential of optical remote sensing for the analysis of salt pan environments

Salt pans also termed playas are common landscape features of hydrologically closed basins in arid and semiarid zones, where evaporation significantly exceeds the local precipitation. The analysis and monitoring of salt pan environments is important for the evaluation of current and future impact of these landscape features. Locally, salt pans have importance for the ecosystem, wildlife and human health, and through dust emissions they influence the climate on regional and global scales. Increasing economic exploitation of these environments in the last years, e.g. by brine extraction for raw materials, as well as climate change severely affect the water, material and energy balance of these systems. Optical remote sensing has the potential to characterise salt pan environments and to increase the understanding of processes in playa basins, as well as to assess wider impacts and feedbacks that exist between climate forcing and human intervention in their regions. Remote sensing techniques can provide information for extensive regions

Salt pans also termed playas are common landscape features of hydrologically closed basins in arid and semiarid zones, where evaporation significantly exceeds the local precipitation. The analysis and monitoring of salt pan environments is important for the evaluation of current and future impact of these landscape features. Locally, salt pans have importance for the ecosystem, wildlife and human health, and through dust emissions they influence the climate on regional and global scales. Increasing economic exploitation of these environments in the last years, e.g. by brine extraction for raw materials, as well as climate change severely affect the water, material and energy balance of these systems. Optical remote sensing has the potential to characterise salt pan environments and to increase the understanding of processes in playa basins, as well as to assess wider impacts and feedbacks that exist between climate forcing and human intervention in their regions. Remote sensing techniques can provide information for extensive regions on a high temporal basis compared to traditional field samples and ground observations. Specifically, for salt pans that are often challenging to study because of their large size, remote location, and limited accessibility due to missing infrastructure and ephemeral flooding. Furthermore, the availability of current and upcoming hyperspectral remote sensing data opened the opportunity for the analyses of the complex reflectance signatures that relate to the mineralogical mixtures found in the salt pan sediments. However, these new advances in sensor technology, as well as increased data availability currently have not been fully explored for the study of salt pan environments. The potential of new sensors needs to be assessed and state of the art methods need to be adapted and improved to provide reliable information for in depth analysis of processes and characterisation of the recent condition, as well as to support long-term monitoring and to evaluate environmental impacts of changing climate and anthropogenic activity. This thesis provides an assessment of the capabilities of optical remote sensing for the study of salt pan environments that combines the information of hyperspectral data with the increased temporal coverage of multispectral observations for a more complete understanding of spatial and temporal complexity of salt pan environments using the Omongwa salt pan located in the south-west Kalahari as a test site. In particular, hyperspectral data are used for unmixing of the mineralogical surface composition, spectral feature-based modelling for quantification of main crust components, as well as time-series based classification of multispectral data for the assessment of the long-term dynamic and the analysis of the seasonal process regime. The results show that the surface of the Omongwa pan can be categorized into three major crust types based on diagnostic absorption features and mineralogical ground truth data. The mineralogical crust types can be related to different zones of surface dynamic as well as pan morphology that influences brine flow during the pan inundation and desiccation cycles. Using current hyperspectral imagery, as well as simulated data of upcoming sensors, robust quantification of the gypsum component could be derived. For the test site the results further indicate that the crust dynamic is mainly driven by flooding events in the wet season, but it is also influenced by temperature and aeolian activity in the dry season. Overall, the scientific outcomes show that optical remote sensing can provide a wide range of information helpful for the study of salt pan environments. The thesis also highlights that remote sensing approaches are most relevant, when they are adapted to the specific site conditions and research scenario and that upcoming sensors will increase the potential for mineralogical, sedimentological and geomorphological analysis, and will improve the monitoring capabilities with increased data availability.

