Melt inclusions in mafic rocks as witnesses of metasomatism in the Bohemian Massif

Orogenic peridotites represent portions of upper subcontinental mantle now incorporated in mountain belts. They often contain layers, lenses and irregular bodies of pyroxenite and eclogite. The origin of this heterogeneity and the nature of these layers is still debated but it is likely to involve processes such as transient melts coming from the crust or the mantle and segregating in magma conduits, crust-mantle interaction, upwelling of the asthenosphere and metasomatism. All these processes occur in the lithospheric mantle and are often related with the subduction of crustal rocks to mantle depths. In fact, during subduction, fluids and melts are released from the slab and can interact with the overlying mantle, making the study of deep melts in this environment crucial to understand mantle heterogeneity and crust-mantle interaction. The aim of this thesis is precisely to better constrain how such processes take place studying directly the melt trapped as primary inclusions in pyroxenites and eclogites. The Bohemian Massif, crystalline core of the Variscan belt, is targeted for these purposes because it contains orogenic peridotites with layers of pyroxenite and eclogite and other mafic rocks enclosed in felsic high pressure and ultra-high pressure crustal rocks. Within this Massif mafic rocks from two areas have been selected: the garnet clinopyroxenite in orogenic peridotite of the Granulitgebirge and the ultra-high pressure eclogite in the diamond-bearing gneisses of the Erzgebirge. In both areas primary melt inclusions were recognized in the garnet, ranging in size between 2-25 µm and with different degrees of crystallization, from glassy to polycrystalline. They have been investigated with Micro Raman spectroscopy and EDS mapping and the mineral assemblage is kumdykolite, phlogopite, quartz, kokchetavite, phase with a main Raman peak at 430 cm-1, phase with a main Raman peak at 412 cm-1, white mica and calcite with some variability in relative abundance depending on the case study. In the Granulitgebirge osumilite and pyroxene are also present, whereas calcite is one of the main phases in the Erzgebirge. The presence of glass and the mineral assemblage in the nanogranitoids suggest that they were former droplets of melt trapped in the garnet while it was growing. Glassy inclusions and re-homogenized nanogranitoids show a silicate melt that is granitic, hydrous, high in alkalis and weakly peraluminous. The melt is also enriched in both case studies in Cs, Pb, Rb, U, Th, Li and B suggesting the involvement of crustal component, i.e. white mica (main carrier of Cs, Pb, Rb, Li and B), and a fluid (Cs, Th and U) in the melt producing reaction. The whole rock in both cases mainly consists of garnet and clinopyroxene with, in Erzgebirge samples, the additional presence of quartz both in the matrix and as a polycrystalline inclusion in the garnet. The latter is interpreted as a quartz pseudomorph after coesite and occurs in the same microstructural position as the melt inclusions. Both rock types show a crustal and subduction zone signature with garnet and clinopyroxene in equilibrium. Melt was likely present during the metamorphic peak of the rock, as it occurs in garnet. Our data suggest that the processes most likely responsible for the formation of the investigated rocks in both areas is a metasomatic reaction between a melt produced in the crust and mafic layers formerly located in the mantle wedge for the Granulitgebirge and in the subducted continental crust itself in the Erzgebirge. Thus metasomatism in the first case took place in the mantle overlying the slab, whereas in the second case metasomatism took place in the continental crust that already contained, before subduction, mafic layers. Moreover, the presence of former coesite in the same microstructural position of the melt inclusions in the Erzgebirge garnets suggest that metasomatism took place at ultra-high pressure conditions. Summarizing, in this thesis we provide new insights into the geodynamic evolution of the Bohemian Massif based on the study of melt inclusions in garnet in two different mafic rock types, combining the direct microstructural and geochemical investigation of the inclusions with the whole-rock and mineral geochemistry. We report for the first time data, directly extracted from natural rocks, on the metasomatic melt responsible for the metasomatism of several areas of the Bohemian Massif. Besides the two locations here investigated, belonging to the Saxothuringian Zone, a signature similar to the investigated melt is clearly visible in pyroxenite and peridotite of the T-7 borehole (again Saxothuringian Zone) and the durbachite suite located in the Moldanubian Zone.

