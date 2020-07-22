Schließen

Why a Large-Scale Mode Can Be Essential for Understanding Intracellular Actin Waves

  • During the last decade, intracellular actin waves have attracted much attention due to their essential role in various cellular functions, ranging from motility to cytokinesis. Experimental methods have advanced significantly and can capture the dynamics of actin waves over a large range of spatio-temporal scales. However, the corresponding coarse-grained theory mostly avoids the full complexity of this multi-scale phenomenon. In this perspective, we focus on a minimal continuum model of activator–inhibitor type and highlight the qualitative role of mass conservation, which is typically overlooked. Specifically, our interest is to connect between the mathematical mechanisms of pattern formation in the presence of a large-scale mode, due to mass conservation, and distinct behaviors of actin waves.

Download full text files

  • pmnr967.pdfeng
    (2137KB)

    SHA-1: 9651f13267bd7e937cff8f7c5f8d1816961b2435

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Nir S. GovORCiD, Arik YochelisORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473588
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47358
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (967)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/07/22
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/07/22
Tag:actin polymerization; activator–inhibitor models; bifurcation theory; mass conservation; nonlinear waves; pattern formation; spatial localization
Issue:967
Pagenumber:20
Source:Cells 2020, 9(2020) 6, 1533 DOI: 10.3390/cells9061533
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo