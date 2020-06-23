Schließen

Why a Large-Scale Mode Can Be Essential for Understanding Intracellular Actin Waves

  • During the last decade, intracellular actin waves have attracted much attention due to their essential role in various cellular functions, ranging from motility to cytokinesis. Experimental methods have advanced significantly and can capture the dynamics of actin waves over a large range of spatio-temporal scales. However, the corresponding coarse-grained theory mostly avoids the full complexity of this multi-scale phenomenon. In this perspective, we focus on a minimal continuum model of activator–inhibitor type and highlight the qualitative role of mass conservation, which is typically overlooked. Specifically, our interest is to connect between the mathematical mechanisms of pattern formation in the presence of a large-scale mode, due to mass conservation, and distinct behaviors of actin waves.

Author:Carsten BetaORCiDGND, Nir S. GovORCiD, Arik YochelisORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells9061533
ISSN:2073-4409
Parent Title (English):Cells
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/23
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/07/22
Tag:actin polymerization; activator–inhibitor models; bifurcation theory; mass conservation; nonlinear waves; pattern formation; spatial localization
Volume:9
Issue:6
Pagenumber:18
