Schließen

Entanglement, complementarity, and vacuum fields in spontaneous parametric down-conversion

  • Using two crystals for spontaneous parametric down-conversion in a parallel setup, we observe two-photon interference with high visibility. The high visibility is consistent with complementarity and the absence of which-path information. The observations are explained as the effects of entanglement or equivalently in terms of interfering probability amplitudes and also by the calculation of a second-order field correlation function in the Heisenberg picture. The latter approach brings out explicitly the role of the vacuum fields in the down-conversion at the crystals and in the photon coincidence counting. For comparison, we show that the Hong–Ou–Mandel dip can be explained by the same approach in which the role of the vacuum signal and idler fields, as opposed to entanglement involving vacuum states, is emphasized. We discuss the fundamental limitations of a theory in which these vacuum fields are treated as classical, stochastic fields.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1077.pdfeng
    (3624KB)

    SHA-512:380d7385dd5fcd56f0cba7e10c95370b45d89a79b5f97cc496e512d4eecc907bc1801080ba1a017ab93c7f7f10c6b50b72015ad0cdedbd009950ce8d765157b0

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ralf Menzel, Axel Heuer, Peter W. MilonniGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473542
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47354
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1077)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/07
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/07
Tag:Hong-Ou-Mandel effect; complementarity; entanglement; spontaneous parametric down-conversion; vacuum fields
Issue:1077
Page Number:16
Source:Atoms 7 (2019) 1, 27 DOI: 10.3390/atoms7010027
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo