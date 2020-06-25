Ein unbekannter Brief Alexander von Humboldts an Friedrich August Wolf (1817)
- Ein Brief Alexander von Humboldts an den Philologen Friedrich August Wolf vom 3. Januar 1817 enthält Neues zur Entstehung der pflanzengeographischen Schrift De distributione geographica plantarum secundum coeli temperiem et altitudinem montium prolegomena (1817). Der Gräzist Karl Benedikt Hase unterstützte Humboldt beim Verfassen des lateinischen Textes. In der Miszelle veröffentlichen wir den Brief Humboldts an Wolf zum ersten Mal und schließen mit dem Plädoyer für eine zuverlässige und vollständige Übersetzung der Prolegomena ins Deutsche.
- A letter from Alexander von Humboldt to the philologist Friedrich August Wolf dated January 3, 1817, contains new details on the origin of the plant-geographical treatise De distributione geographica plantarum secundum coeli temperiem et altitudinem montium prolegomena (1817). The Hellenist Karl Benedikt Hase assisted Humboldt in composing the Latin text. In this short paper, we publish Humboldt’s letter to Wolf for the first time and conclude with a plea for a precise and complete translation of the Prolegomena into German.
- Une lettre d’Alexander von Humboldt au philologue Friedrich August Wolf, datée du 3 janvier 1817, contient de nouveaux détails sur l’origine du traité phytogéographique De distributione geographica plantarum secundum coeli temperiem et altitudinem montium prolegomena (1817). L’helléniste Karl Benedikt Hase a aidé Humboldt à composer le texte latin. Dans ce court article, nous publions pour la première fois la lettre de Humboldt à Wolf et concluons par un plaidoyer pour une traduction précise et complète des Prolegomena en allemand.
