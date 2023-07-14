Schließen

A modified asymptotical regularization of nonlinear ill-posed problems

  • In this paper, we investigate the continuous version of modified iterative Runge–Kutta-type methods for nonlinear inverse ill-posed problems proposed in a previous work. The convergence analysis is proved under the tangential cone condition, a modified discrepancy principle, i.e., the stopping time T is a solution of ∥𝐹(𝑥𝛿(𝑇))−𝑦𝛿∥=𝜏𝛿+ for some 𝛿+>𝛿, and an appropriate source condition. We yield the optimal rate of convergence.

Author details:Pornsarp Pornsawad, Nantawan Sapsakul, Christine BöckmannORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473433
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47343
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1335)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/10
Publication year:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/14
Tag:asymptotic method; discrepancy principle; nonlinear operator; optimal rate; regularization
Issue:1335
Number of pages:19
Source:Mathematics 7 (2019) 419 DOI:10.3390/math7050419
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

