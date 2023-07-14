A modified asymptotical regularization of nonlinear ill-posed problems
- In this paper, we investigate the continuous version of modified iterative Runge–Kutta-type methods for nonlinear inverse ill-posed problems proposed in a previous work. The convergence analysis is proved under the tangential cone condition, a modified discrepancy principle, i.e., the stopping time T is a solution of ∥𝐹(𝑥𝛿(𝑇))−𝑦𝛿∥=𝜏𝛿+ for some 𝛿+>𝛿, and an appropriate source condition. We yield the optimal rate of convergence.
|Author details:
|Pornsarp Pornsawad, Nantawan Sapsakul, Christine BöckmannORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473433
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47343
1866-8372
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1335)
Postprint
|Postprint
English
|English
2019/05/10
|2019/05/10
2019
|2019
Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
2023/07/14
|2023/07/14
|Tag:
|asymptotic method; discrepancy principle; nonlinear operator; optimal rate; regularization
1335
|1335
19
|19
|Source:
|Mathematics 7 (2019) 419 DOI:10.3390/math7050419
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Referiert
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle