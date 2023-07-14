Schließen

Solutions of direct and inverse even-order Sturm-Liouville problems using Magnus expansion

  • In this paper Lie group method in combination with Magnus expansion is utilized to develop a universal method applicable to solving a Sturm–Liouville problem (SLP) of any order with arbitrary boundary conditions. It is shown that the method has ability to solve direct regular (and some singular) SLPs of even orders (tested for up to eight), with a mix of (including non-separable and finite singular endpoints) boundary conditions, accurately and efficiently. The present technique is successfully applied to overcome the difficulties in finding suitable sets of eigenvalues so that the inverse SLP problem can be effectively solved. The inverse SLP algorithm proposed by Barcilon (1974) is utilized in combination with the Magnus method so that a direct SLP of any (even) order and an inverse SLP of order two can be solved effectively.

Download full text files

  • zmnr1336.pdfeng
    (871KB)

    SHA-512:e85de41f47efa73e429a1fa96ff2f68a09602855c8c6d7c16443ae0d3dfc7dd6b66196355fa38803e908c71ffeec4385c75845d04b1b21152f0f6de85a9b0b1a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Upeksha PereraORCiD, Christine BöckmannORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473414
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47341
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1336)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/14
Publication year:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/14
Tag:Magnus expansion; higher-order Sturm–Liouville problems; inverse Sturm–Liouville problems
Issue:1336
Number of pages:24
Source:Mathematics 7 (2019) 544 DOI:10.3390/math7060544
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.