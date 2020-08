Entwicklung von online-Detektionsverfahren für landwirtschaftlich relevante Analyten

The basis of modern agriculture is sustainable cultivation and production. Two of the research subjects of this thesis are related to this topic. The aim of both is the development of an analytical method for sustainable agriculture. The first topic is an application for precision agriculture, which is the side specific cultivation of agricultural areas. The local properties of each m² of the field are determined and used for sowing, fertilizing or irrigation instead of using standardized quantities for the entire field. This practice requires detailed knowledge of the soil properties. In this work, some of these soil properties were determined by laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), which is a form of elementary analysis. The evaluated properties are the total amounts of several elemental nutrients as well as some secondary parameters, such as pH value, humus-content and the plant available contents of a number of nutrients. Soil samples with reference values from established analytical methods were used. Various methods of

The basis of modern agriculture is sustainable cultivation and production. Two of the research subjects of this thesis are related to this topic. The aim of both is the development of an analytical method for sustainable agriculture. The first topic is an application for precision agriculture, which is the side specific cultivation of agricultural areas. The local properties of each m² of the field are determined and used for sowing, fertilizing or irrigation instead of using standardized quantities for the entire field. This practice requires detailed knowledge of the soil properties. In this work, some of these soil properties were determined by laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), which is a form of elementary analysis. The evaluated properties are the total amounts of several elemental nutrients as well as some secondary parameters, such as pH value, humus-content and the plant available contents of a number of nutrients. Soil samples with reference values from established analytical methods were used. Various methods of multivariate analysis (MVA) were used for developing different calibration models based on the LIBS data. These models can be used to predict soil properties from future LIBS experiments on soils. The results of the combination of LIBS and MVA were reliable predictions for the total amounts of elements, which can directly be correlated to LIBS signals in the measurements, as well as the secondary parameters, which can only be correlated with the LIBS spectra by MVA. The second topic of this thesis was the detection of pest infestations of stored grains for preventing economic losses. Ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) was used to detect mould fungus contaminations. The target substances were volatile metabolites emitted by the fungi. Reference measurements by mass spectrometry (MS) identified the substances found in the headspace of the samples, which are also detected by IMS. In addition to the detection of a contamination, an identification of the contaminant was also possible because the substances emitted by the fungi formed specific patterns. Therefore, it was possible to discriminate not only various fungus genera but also individual species. Additionally, the influence of different growth media used for fungus cultivation on the metabolites emitted was investigated. In addition to the detection of volatile metabolites, the direct detection of mycotoxins by IMS could also be demonstrated. The goals of both research topics presented in this thesis were successfully achieved. LIBS and IMS could be used to detect the respective analytes and a characterization of the target parameters was possible using computer-assisted data processing. Common features of both techniques are the availability of mobile instrumentation and a fast and reliable analytical performance. In combination with MVA-based prediction models, they fulfil the requirements for in-field analysis, which potentially makes them well suited to a wide range of applications in modern agriculture.

