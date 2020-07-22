Recalibrations of Childhoods in Eastern African Literatures and Cultures

The idea of critical childhood studies is a relatively young disciplinary undertaking in eastern Africa. And so, a lot of inquiries have not been carried out. This field is a potential important socio-political marker, among others, of some narratives, that have emerged out of eastern Africa. Towards this end, my research seeks out an archaeology of childhood in eastern Africa. There is a monochromatic hue which has often painted the eastern African childhood. This broad stroke portrays the childhood as characterized by want. The image of the eastern African childhood is composed in terms of the war-child, poverty, disease-ridden, and aid-begging. The pitfall of this consciousness is that it erases a differentiated and pluralist nature of the eastern African childhood. Therefore, I hypothesise that childhood is a discourse from which institutional vectors become conduits of certain statement-making both process-wise and content-wise. As such a critical childhood study is a theatre of staging and unearthing its joys, tribulations,

The idea of critical childhood studies is a relatively young disciplinary undertaking in eastern Africa. And so, a lot of inquiries have not been carried out. This field is a potential important socio-political marker, among others, of some narratives, that have emerged out of eastern Africa. Towards this end, my research seeks out an archaeology of childhood in eastern Africa. There is a monochromatic hue which has often painted the eastern African childhood. This broad stroke portrays the childhood as characterized by want. The image of the eastern African childhood is composed in terms of the war-child, poverty, disease-ridden, and aid-begging. The pitfall of this consciousness is that it erases a differentiated and pluralist nature of the eastern African childhood. Therefore, I hypothesise that childhood is a discourse from which institutional vectors become conduits of certain statement-making both process-wise and content-wise. As such a critical childhood study is a theatre of staging and unearthing its joys, tribulations, cultural constructions, and even political interventions. To this end childhood and its literatures not only reflect but also contribute to meaning making and worldliness thereof. As an attempt to move from an un-nuanced depiction, which is often monodirectional, I seek to present a chronologically synchronic and diachronic analysis of childhood in the eastern Africa. Accordingly, I excavate a chronological construction of childhood within this geopolitical region. The main conceptual anchorage is Francis Nyamnjoh who tells of the African occupying a life on convivial frontiers. He theorises an Africa that is involved in technologies of self-definition that privilege conversations, fluidity of being and relational connections on a globalised scale. I also appropriate the notion of Bula Matadi from the Congo as a decolonialist epistemological exercise to break apart polarising representations and practices of childhood in eastern Africa. This opens a space for an unbounded reconfiguration of childhood in eastern Africa. This book works on and with archival matter, in a cross-disciplinary manner and ranges from pre-colonial to post-colonial eastern Africa. It is an exploration of the trajectory of the discourse of childhood in eastern Africa, in order to eclectically investigate childhood in eastern Africa, in fictional and non-fictional representations.

