Employer Branding in der Gesundheitswirtschaft

The demographic change is accompanied by a wave of retirement of older employees and the “fight” for doctors in german hospitals. There is a lack of working hours of doctors while the demand of medical services increases. There are different factors influencing the effect: demographic changes, migration, extrapolations like feminization and changes in values (Generations). Additionally the workingspace 'hospital' becomes more and more unattractive for prospective employees. The war for talent, coined this phenomenon, increasingly resembles crucial bottleneck of global competitiveness in the job market. In this context, an holistic management approach has to be developed to assert hospitals in the job market and recruiting process. Employer Branding becomes an anchor point. The establishment of a market-driven employer brand positively influences the achievement of external potential doctors. Based on qualitative and quantiative research the competences, factors and values as well as touchpoints of a candidate journey are identified. These aspects are important for developing an employer value proposition. The value proposition is based on an identity oriented approach with the objective of differentiation and preferences respective potential employees.

