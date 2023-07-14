Schließen

Pavlovian-To-Instrumental Transfer and Alcohol Consumption in Young Male Social Drinkers

  • In animals and humans, behavior can be influenced by irrelevant stimuli, a phenomenon called Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT). In subjects with substance use disorder, PIT is even enhanced with functional activation in the nucleus accumbens (NAcc) and amygdala. While we observed enhanced behavioral and neural PIT effects in alcohol-dependent subjects, we here aimed to determine whether behavioral PIT is enhanced in young men with high-risk compared to low-risk drinking and subsequently related functional activation in an a-priori region of interest encompassing the NAcc and amygdala and related to polygenic risk for alcohol consumption. A representative sample of 18-year old men (n = 1937) was contacted: 445 were screened, 209 assessed: resulting in 191 valid behavioral, 139 imaging and 157 genetic datasets. None of the subjects fulfilled criteria for alcohol dependence according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-IV-TextRevision (DSM-IV-TR). We measured how instrumental responding for rewards wasIn animals and humans, behavior can be influenced by irrelevant stimuli, a phenomenon called Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT). In subjects with substance use disorder, PIT is even enhanced with functional activation in the nucleus accumbens (NAcc) and amygdala. While we observed enhanced behavioral and neural PIT effects in alcohol-dependent subjects, we here aimed to determine whether behavioral PIT is enhanced in young men with high-risk compared to low-risk drinking and subsequently related functional activation in an a-priori region of interest encompassing the NAcc and amygdala and related to polygenic risk for alcohol consumption. A representative sample of 18-year old men (n = 1937) was contacted: 445 were screened, 209 assessed: resulting in 191 valid behavioral, 139 imaging and 157 genetic datasets. None of the subjects fulfilled criteria for alcohol dependence according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-IV-TextRevision (DSM-IV-TR). We measured how instrumental responding for rewards was influenced by background Pavlovian conditioned stimuli predicting action-independent rewards and losses. Behavioral PIT was enhanced in high-compared to low-risk drinkers (b = 0.09, SE = 0.03, z = 2.7, p < 0.009). Across all subjects, we observed PIT-related neural blood oxygen level-dependent (BOLD) signal in the right amygdala (t = 3.25, p(SVC) = 0.04, x = 26, y = -6, z = -12), but not in NAcc. The strength of the behavioral PIT effect was positively correlated with polygenic risk for alcohol consumption (r(s) = 0.17, p = 0.032). We conclude that behavioral PIT and polygenic risk for alcohol consumption might be a biomarker for a subclinical phenotype of risky alcohol consumption, even if no drug-related stimulus is present. The association between behavioral PIT effects and the amygdala might point to habitual processes related to out PIT task. In non-dependent young social drinkers, the amygdala rather than the NAcc is activated during PIT; possible different involvement in association with disease trajectory should be investigated in future studies.show moreshow less

  zhr841.pdfeng
Author details:Maria GarbusowORCiDGND, Stephan NebeORCiD, Christian SommerORCiD, Sören Kuitunen-PaulORCiDGND, Miriam Hannah SeboldORCiDGND, Daniel Johannes SchadORCiDGND, Eva Friedel, Ilya M. Veer, Hans-Ulrich WittchenORCiDGND, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND, Stephan RipkeORCiD, Henrik WalterORCiD, Quentin J. M. HuysORCiD, Florian SchlagenhaufORCiDGND, Michael N. SmolkaORCiDGND, Andreas HeinzORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473280
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47328
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (English):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Behavioral, Neural and Polygenic Correlates
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (841)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/08/08
Publication year:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/14
Tag:Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer; alcohol; amygdala; high risk drinkers; polygenic risk
Issue:841
Number of pages:14
Source:Journal of Clinical Medicine 8 (2019) 8 DOI: 10.3390/jcm8081188
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

