Auf dem Weg zu 100 Prozent Open Access
Bound for one-hundred percent Open Access
- Die Universität Potsdam verwaltet seit 2015 einen DFG-geförderten Publikationsfonds. In den Publikationsjahren 2015 und 2017 wurden Outputanalysen durchgeführt. Open Access ist seit 2018 ein zentraler Bestandteil des Mittelverteilungsmodells. Der Artikel thematisiert die zentralen Erkenntnisse der letzten fünf Jahre und illustriert die entstandene Infrastruktur. Außerdem werden aktuelle Herausforderungen und mögliche Lösungsansätze der Transformation auf dem Weg hin zu 100 Prozent Open Access thematisiert.
- Since 2015, the University of Potsdam has been managing a publication fund sponsored by the German Research Foundation. Output analyses were carried out for the publication years 2015 and 2017. Open Access has been a key component of the fund distribution model since 2018. The article discusses key findings of the past five years and explains the infrastructure created for the task. It also discusses current challenges and possible approaches to paving the way for 100 percent Open Access publications.
|Author:
|Linda ThomasORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473259
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47325
|Subtitle (German):
|Fünf Jahre DFG-geförderter Publikationsfonds und die Entwicklung notwendiger Infrastruktur an der Universität Potsdam
|Subtitle (English):
|DFG-sponsored publication funding and the development of infrastructure needed at Potsdam University – five years on
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/07/28
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/08/13
|Tag:
|DFG; Etatverteilungsmodell; Outputanalyse; Publikationsfonds; Transformation; Zweitveröffentlichung
Open Access
|Pagenumber:
|16
|Source:
|Bibliotheksdienst 54 (2020) 7-8, S. 545-558 DOI: 10.1515/bd-2020-0069
|Organizational units:
|Universitätsbibliothek
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 02 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften / 020 Bibliotheks- und Informationswissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Walter de Gruyter Online Zeitschriften
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle