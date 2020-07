Seismological and seismotectonic analysis of the northwestern Argentine Central Andean foreland

After a severe M W 5.7 earthquake on October 17, 2015 in El Galpón in the province of Salta NW Argentina, I installed a local seismological network around the estimated epicenter. The network covered an area characterized by inherited Cretaceous normal faults and neotectonic faults with unknown recurrence intervals, some of which may have been reactivated normal faults. The 13 three-component seismic stations recorded data continuously for 15 months. The 2015 earthquake took place in the Santa Bárbara System of the Andean foreland, at about 17km depth. This region is the easternmost morphostructural region of the central Andes. As a part of the broken foreland, it is bounded to the north by the Subandes fold-and-thrust belt and the Sierras Pampeanas to the south; to the east lies the Chaco-Paraná basin. A multi-stage morphotectonic evolution with thick-skinned basement uplift and coeval thin-skinned deformation in the intermontane basins is suggested for the study area. The release of stresses associated with the foreland

After a severe M W 5.7 earthquake on October 17, 2015 in El Galpón in the province of Salta NW Argentina, I installed a local seismological network around the estimated epicenter. The network covered an area characterized by inherited Cretaceous normal faults and neotectonic faults with unknown recurrence intervals, some of which may have been reactivated normal faults. The 13 three-component seismic stations recorded data continuously for 15 months. The 2015 earthquake took place in the Santa Bárbara System of the Andean foreland, at about 17km depth. This region is the easternmost morphostructural region of the central Andes. As a part of the broken foreland, it is bounded to the north by the Subandes fold-and-thrust belt and the Sierras Pampeanas to the south; to the east lies the Chaco-Paraná basin. A multi-stage morphotectonic evolution with thick-skinned basement uplift and coeval thin-skinned deformation in the intermontane basins is suggested for the study area. The release of stresses associated with the foreland deformation can result in strong earthquakes, as the study area is known for recurrent and historical, destructive earthquakes. The available continuous record reaches back in time, when the strongest event in 1692 (magnitude 7 or intensity IX) destroyed the city of Esteco. Destructive earthquakes and surface deformation are thus a hallmark of this part of the Andean foreland. With state-of-the-art Python packages (e.g. pyrocko, ObsPy), a semi-automatic approach is followed to analyze the collected continuous data of the seismological network. The resulting 1435 hypocenter locations consist of three different groups: 1.) local crustal earthquakes (nearly half of the events belong to this group), 2.) interplate activity, of regional distance in the slab of the Nazca-plate, and 3.) very deep earthquakes at about 600km depth. My major interest focused on the first event class. Those crustal events are partly aftershock events of the El Galpón earthquake and a second earthquake, in the south of the same fault. Further events can be considered as background seismicity of other faults within the study area. Strikingly, the seismogenic zone encompass the whole crust and propagates brittle deformation down, close to the Moho. From the collected seismological data, a local seismic velocity model is estimated, using VELEST. After the execution of various stability tests, the robust minimum 1D-velocity model implies guiding values for the composition of the local, subsurface structure of the crust. Afterwards, performing a hypocenter relocation enables the assignment of individual earthquakes to aftershock clusters or extended seismotectonic structures. This allows the mapping of previously unknown seismogenic faults. Finally, focal mechanisms are modeled for events with acurately located hypocenters, using the newly derived local velocity model. A compressive regime is attested by the majority of focal mechanisms, while the strike direction of the individual seismogenic structures is in agreement with the overall north – south orientation of the Central Andes, its mountain front, and individual mountain ranges in the southern Santa-Bárbara-System.

