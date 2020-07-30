Earth's magnetic field over the last 1000 years
- To investigate the reliability and stability of spherical harmonic models based on archeo/-paleomagnetic data, 2000 Geomagnetic models were calculated. All models are based on the same data set but with randomized uncertainties. Comparison of these models to the geomagnetic field model gufm1 showed that large scale magnetic field structures up to spherical harmonic degree 4 are stable throughout all models. Through a ranking of all models by comparing the dipole coefficients to gufm1 more realistic uncertainty estimates were derived than the authors of the data provide. The derived uncertainty estimates were used in further modelling, which combines archeo/-paleomagnetic and historical data. The huge difference in data count, accuracy and coverage of these two very different data sources made it necessary to introduce a time dependent spatial damping, which was constructed to constrain the spatial complexity of the model. Finally 501 models were calculated by considering that each data point is a Gaussian random variable, whoseTo investigate the reliability and stability of spherical harmonic models based on archeo/-paleomagnetic data, 2000 Geomagnetic models were calculated. All models are based on the same data set but with randomized uncertainties. Comparison of these models to the geomagnetic field model gufm1 showed that large scale magnetic field structures up to spherical harmonic degree 4 are stable throughout all models. Through a ranking of all models by comparing the dipole coefficients to gufm1 more realistic uncertainty estimates were derived than the authors of the data provide. The derived uncertainty estimates were used in further modelling, which combines archeo/-paleomagnetic and historical data. The huge difference in data count, accuracy and coverage of these two very different data sources made it necessary to introduce a time dependent spatial damping, which was constructed to constrain the spatial complexity of the model. Finally 501 models were calculated by considering that each data point is a Gaussian random variable, whose mean is the original value and whose standard deviation is its uncertainty. The final model arhimag1k is calculated by taking the mean of the 501 sets of Gauss coefficients. arhimag1k fits different dependent and independent data sets well. It shows an early reverse flux patch at the core-mantle boundary between 1000 AD and 1200 AD at the location of the South Atlantic Anomaly today. Another interesting feature is a high latitude flux patch over Greenland between 1200 and 1400 AD. The dipole moment shows a constant behaviour between 1600 and 1840 AD. In the second part of the thesis 4 new paleointensities from 4 different flows of the island Fogo, which is part of Cape Verde, are presented. The data is fitted well by arhimag1k with the exception of the value at 1663 of 28.3 microtesla, which is approximately 10 microtesla lower than the model suggest.…
- Um die Stabilität und Zuverlässigkeit von sphärisch harmonischen Erdmagnetfeldmodellen, die auf paleomagnetischen und archeomagnetischen Daten basieren zu untersuchen wurden 2000 Erdmagnetfeldmodelle berechnet. Jedes dieser Modelle berechnet sich aus Daten, die mit zufälligen Unsicherheiten in die Inversion eingehen. Ein Vergleich dieser Modelle zum historischen Erdmagnetfeldmodell gufm1 zeigt, dass großflächige magnetische Strukturen bis zum sphärischen harmonischen Grad 4 stabil in allen Modellen sind. Ein Ranking der 2000 Modelle wurde verwendet, um realistischere Fehlerabschätzungen der Daten zu bekommen, als die, die von den Autoren angebeben werden. Diese Fehlerabschätzungen werden für die weitere Modellierung benutzt, welche historische und paleo-/archeomagnetiche Daten kombiniert. Der große Unterschied in der Anzahl der Daten und der räumlichen Verteilung dieser sehr verschiedenen Datenquellen machte es notwendig, eine zeitabhängige räumliche Dämpfung einzuführen. Diese ist so konstruiert, dass die räumlich Komplexität desUm die Stabilität und Zuverlässigkeit von sphärisch harmonischen Erdmagnetfeldmodellen, die auf paleomagnetischen und archeomagnetischen Daten basieren zu untersuchen wurden 2000 Erdmagnetfeldmodelle berechnet. Jedes dieser Modelle berechnet sich aus Daten, die mit zufälligen Unsicherheiten in die Inversion eingehen. Ein Vergleich dieser Modelle zum historischen Erdmagnetfeldmodell gufm1 zeigt, dass großflächige magnetische Strukturen bis zum sphärischen harmonischen Grad 4 stabil in allen Modellen sind. Ein Ranking der 2000 Modelle wurde verwendet, um realistischere Fehlerabschätzungen der Daten zu bekommen, als die, die von den Autoren angebeben werden. Diese Fehlerabschätzungen werden für die weitere Modellierung benutzt, welche historische und paleo-/archeomagnetiche Daten kombiniert. Der große Unterschied in der Anzahl der Daten und der räumlichen Verteilung dieser sehr verschiedenen Datenquellen machte es notwendig, eine zeitabhängige räumliche Dämpfung einzuführen. Diese ist so konstruiert, dass die räumlich Komplexität des Modelles in einem bestimmten Zeitintervall festgelegt wird. 501 Modelle wurde berechnet, indem jeder Datenpunkt als gaußsche Zufallsvariable gesehen wird mit dem Originalwert als Mittelwert und die Fehlerabschätzung als Standardabweichung. Das finale Modell arhimag1k berechnet sich aus dem Mittelwert der Gaußkoeffizienten aller 501 Modelle. arhimag1k fittet verschiedene abhängige und unabhängige Datensätze gut. Es zeigt eine frühe Anomaly an der Kern-Mantel Grenze zwischen 1000 und 1200 AD an der Lokation, wo auch die heutige Südatlantische Anomaly liegt. Eine andere interessante Auffälligkeit ist eine starke radiale Magnetfeldkomponente an der Kern-Mantel Grenze zwischen 1200 und 1400 AD über Grönland. Das Dipolmoment zeigt ein konstantes Verhalten von 1600 bis 1840 AD. Im zweiten Teil der Arbeit werden 4 neue Paleointensitäten der Insel Fogo, welches Teil von Kap Verde ist, presentiert. Diese neuen Daten werden gut von dem Modell arhimag1k gefittet, außer der Wert von 1663 AD mit 28.3 mikrotesla , welcher etwa 10 mikrotesla niedriger ist, als das Modell zeigt.…
|Robin SenftlebenORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473150
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47315
|Erdmagnetfeld der letzten 1000 Jahre
|Monika KorteORCiDGND, Roman Leonardt, Norbert NowaczykORCiDGND
|Claudia Stolle, Monika Korte
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/05/27
|2020/07/30
|Archäomagnetismus; Erdmagnetfeld; Kugelflächenfunktionen; Modellierung; Paläomagnetismus
Earth's magnetic field; archeomagnetism; modelling; paleomagnetism; spherical harmonics
|xii, 104
|UT 2100
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht