Gender differences in the response to decision power and responsibility
- This paper studies the effects of two different frames on decisions in a dictator game. Before making their allocation decision, dictators read a short text. Depending on the treatment, the text either emphasizes their decision power and freedom of choice or it stresses their responsibility for the receiver’s payoff. Including a control treatment without such a text, three treatments are conducted with a total of 207 dictators. Our results show a different reaction to these texts depending on the dictator’s gender. We find that only men react positively to a text that stresses their responsibility for the receiver, while only women seem to react positively to a text that emphasizes their decision power and freedom of choice.
|Author:
|Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Florian StolleyORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473068
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47306
|ISSN:
|1867-5808
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|Framing effects in a dictator game
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (135)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/12/22
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/12/22
|Tag:
|dictator game; experiment; framing; gender
|Issue:
|135
|Page Number:
|18
|Source:
|Games 9(2018) 2, 28; DOI: 10.3390/g9020028
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International