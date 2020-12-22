Schließen

Gender differences in the response to decision power and responsibility

  • This paper studies the effects of two different frames on decisions in a dictator game. Before making their allocation decision, dictators read a short text. Depending on the treatment, the text either emphasizes their decision power and freedom of choice or it stresses their responsibility for the receiver’s payoff. Including a control treatment without such a text, three treatments are conducted with a total of 207 dictators. Our results show a different reaction to these texts depending on the dictator’s gender. We find that only men react positively to a text that stresses their responsibility for the receiver, while only women seem to react positively to a text that emphasizes their decision power and freedom of choice.

Metadaten
Author:Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Florian StolleyORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-473068
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47306
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Framing effects in a dictator game
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (135)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/22
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/22
Tag:dictator game; experiment; framing; gender
Issue:135
Page Number:18
Source:Games 9(2018) 2, 28; DOI: 10.3390/g9020028
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

