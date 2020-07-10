Introgressive hybridization in northern range margin populations of the European fire-bellied toad (Bombina bombina)
- The European fire-bellied toad (Bombina bombina) is regarded as one of the most threatened species of amphibians in central Europe and is particularly affected by environmental perturbations. During the last decades population numbers in Germany have declined drastically due to pollution, eutrophication and habitat fragmentation. Illegal translocations resulted in an introgression from southern genotypes (probably Austrian) into three local Bombina populations (Northern Germany and Southern Sweden) belonging to the northern lineage of the species. Interestingly, these populations show high frequencies of allochthonous (non-local) alleles at multiple loci and outperform the autochthonous populations in terms of their body condition. Over a time period of ten years, I could show that the Southern lineage haplo- and genotypes are still present in the North and that frequencies of introgressed haplotypes in allochthonous populations did not increase over time. However, the introgression itself expanded towards adjacent populations whileThe European fire-bellied toad (Bombina bombina) is regarded as one of the most threatened species of amphibians in central Europe and is particularly affected by environmental perturbations. During the last decades population numbers in Germany have declined drastically due to pollution, eutrophication and habitat fragmentation. Illegal translocations resulted in an introgression from southern genotypes (probably Austrian) into three local Bombina populations (Northern Germany and Southern Sweden) belonging to the northern lineage of the species. Interestingly, these populations show high frequencies of allochthonous (non-local) alleles at multiple loci and outperform the autochthonous populations in terms of their body condition. Over a time period of ten years, I could show that the Southern lineage haplo- and genotypes are still present in the North and that frequencies of introgressed haplotypes in allochthonous populations did not increase over time. However, the introgression itself expanded towards adjacent populations while the overall haplotype diversity has decreased. In contrast, southern lineage genotypes for two candidate genes under selection, the (immunity) MHC class II gene, as well as the (temperature) stress response HSP70 kDa gene, either do not occur at all or only at low frequencies in northern populations. Furthermore, these alleles do not seem to follow the introgression pattern, as they are also present in non-introgressed populations. This thesis tested two possible outcomes of introgressive hybridization in Northern B. bombina populations: (1) local populations (autochthonous) of Bombina bombina are highly adapted to their environments so that introgression of alien genes causes outbreeding depression or (2) local populations of Bombina bombina potentially lack adaptive variation so that introgression of alien genes causes genetic rescue and promotes adaptive change. I found that this unintentional experiment, as a result of illegal translocations imitating introgression of alien genes coming from a southern population (potentially adapted to warmer climate) into a northern lineage (potentially adapted to local pathogens), has increased the genetic diversity and improved fitness in introgressed northern populations, without disrupting local adaptation in the threatened amphibian species B. bombina, favouring the genetic rescue hypothesis. These results and conclusions represent relevant information for future conservation plans, including supportive breeding programmes for fire-bellied toads in Northern Germany and Southern Sweden.…
- Die Europäische Rotbauchunke (B. bombina) gilt als eine der meist bedrohten Amphibienarten Zentraleuropas und ist besonders betroffen von Umweltveränderungen und damit einhergehenden ökologischen Störungen. In den letzten Jahrzehnten sind die Populationsbestände in Deutschland durch Umweltverschmutzung, Überdüngung sowie Habitatfragmentierung drastisch zurückgegangen. Illegale Translokationen haben zu einer Introgression von südlichen Genotypen (mutmaßlich aus Österreich stammend) in drei lokalen Bombina-Populationen (Norddeutschland und Südschweden), die zur nördlichen Artabstammungslinie gehören, geführt. Interessanterweise zeigen diese Populationen allochthone (nicht lokale) Allele an mehreren Loci in hoher Frequenz und übertreffen die autochthonen Populationen in ihrer körperlichen Fitness. Diese Arbeit konnte dokumentieren, dass nach einem Zeitraum von zehn Jahren die Haplo- und Genotypen der südlichen Linie noch immer im Norden vorhanden sind und sich die Frequenz in allochthonen Populationen seitdem nicht erhöht hat.Die Europäische Rotbauchunke (B. bombina) gilt als eine der meist bedrohten Amphibienarten Zentraleuropas und ist besonders betroffen von Umweltveränderungen und damit einhergehenden ökologischen Störungen. In den letzten Jahrzehnten sind die Populationsbestände in Deutschland durch Umweltverschmutzung, Überdüngung sowie Habitatfragmentierung drastisch zurückgegangen. Illegale Translokationen haben zu einer Introgression von südlichen Genotypen (mutmaßlich aus Österreich stammend) in drei lokalen Bombina-Populationen (Norddeutschland und Südschweden), die zur nördlichen Artabstammungslinie gehören, geführt. Interessanterweise zeigen diese Populationen allochthone (nicht lokale) Allele an mehreren Loci in hoher Frequenz und übertreffen die autochthonen Populationen in ihrer körperlichen Fitness. Diese Arbeit konnte dokumentieren, dass nach einem Zeitraum von zehn Jahren die Haplo- und Genotypen der südlichen Linie noch immer im Norden vorhanden sind und sich die Frequenz in allochthonen Populationen seitdem nicht erhöht hat. Trotzalledem konnte gezeigt werden, dass eine weitere Ausbreitung der Introgression in nahegelegene Populationen stattfand, während sich die Gesamthaplotypendiversität jedoch verringert hat. Im Gegensatz dazu, kommen südliche Allele bei Genen, welche unter Selektionsdruck stehen, beispielsweise die Immunitäts-MHCKlasse-II-Gene und das in die Temperatur- und Stressantwort involvierte HSP70-kDa-Gen, entweder gar nicht oder nur in geringer Frequenz in den nördlichen Populationen vor. Zusätzlich dazu scheinen diese Allele nicht dem Introgressionsmuster zu folgen, da sie auch in nicht-introgressierten Populationen vorzufinden sind. Diese Arbeit diente der Untersuchung zweier möglicher Folgen von introgressiver Hybridisierung in nördlichen B. bombina Populationen: (1) lokale B. bombina Populationen (autochthon) sind hochgradig angepasst an ihre nördliche Umwelt, so dass Introgression von Fremdallelen Auszuchtdepression (outbreeding depression) verursacht oder (2) lokale B. bombina Populationen (autochthon) haben womöglich geringe genetische Anpassungsvariation, so dass Introgression von Fremdgenen eine genetische Rettung (genetic rescue) darstellt und so adaptive Veränderungen fördert. Dieses ungeplante Experiment, das Introgression von Fremdgenen einer südlichen Abstammungslinie (potentiell angepasst an wärmeres Klima) in die nördliche Linie (potentiell angepasst an lokale Pathogene) als Folge von illegaler Aussetzung aufzeigt, führte zu einer Steigerung der genetischen Diversität und Fitness in von Introgression betroffenen, nördlichen Populationen ohne dabei die lokale Anpassung dieser bedrohten Amphibienart zu zerstören. Dies entspräche der Genetic-Rescue-Hypothese. Die in dieser Arbeit gewonnenen Ergebnisse und Schlussfolgerungen sind wichtige und relevante Informationen für zukünftige Naturschutzmaßnahmen und deren Managementstrategien, einschließlich unterstützende Zuchtprogramme für Rotbauchunken-Populationen in Norddeutschland und Südschweden.…
|Author:
|Binia De CahsanORCiD
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Referee:
|Ralph Tiedemann, Jacek Szymura, Sebastian Steinfartz, Allentoft Morten, Ralph Tiedemann, Michael Lenhard
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/06/10
|Release Date:
|2020/07/09
|Tag:
|Amphibien; Bombina bombina; Genetische Rettung; Introgression; Naturschutzgenetik
Amphibians; Bombina bombina; Genetic rescue; Introgression; conservation genetics
|Pagenumber:
|108
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie