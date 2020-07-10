Individuals differ in their tendency to perceive injustice and in their responses towards these perceptions. Those high in justice sensitivity tend to show intense negative affective, cognitive, and behavioral responses towards injustice that in part also depend on the perspective from which injustice is perceived. The present research project showed that inter-individual differences in justice sensitivity may already be measured and observed in childhood and adolescence and that early adolescence seems an important age-range and developmental stage for the stabilization of these differences. Furthermore, the different justice sensitivity perspectives were related to different forms of externalizing (aggression, ADHD, bullying) and internalizing problem behavior (depressive symptoms) both in children and adolescents as well as in adults in cross-sectional studies. Particularly victim sensitivity may apparently constitute an important risk factor for a broad range of both externalizing and internalizing maladaptive behaviors and mental

Individuals differ in their tendency to perceive injustice and in their responses towards these perceptions. Those high in justice sensitivity tend to show intense negative affective, cognitive, and behavioral responses towards injustice that in part also depend on the perspective from which injustice is perceived. The present research project showed that inter-individual differences in justice sensitivity may already be measured and observed in childhood and adolescence and that early adolescence seems an important age-range and developmental stage for the stabilization of these differences. Furthermore, the different justice sensitivity perspectives were related to different forms of externalizing (aggression, ADHD, bullying) and internalizing problem behavior (depressive symptoms) both in children and adolescents as well as in adults in cross-sectional studies. Particularly victim sensitivity may apparently constitute an important risk factor for a broad range of both externalizing and internalizing maladaptive behaviors and mental health problems as shown in those studies using longitudinal data. Regarding aggressive behavior, victim justice sensitivity may even constitute a risk factor above and beyond other important and well-established risk factors for aggression and similar sensitivity constructs that had previously been linked to this kind of behavior. In contrast, observer and perpetrator sensitivity (perpetrator sensitivity in particular) tended to show negative links with externalizing problem behavior and instead predicted prosocial behavior in children and adolescents. However, there were also detached positive relations of perpetrator sensitivity with emotional problems as well as of observer sensitivity with reactive aggression and depressive symptoms. Taken together, the findings from the present research show that justice sensitivity forms in childhood at the latest and that it may have important, long-term influences on pro- and antisocial behavior and mental health. Thus, justice sensitivity requires more attention in research on the prevention and intervention of mental health problems and antisocial behavior, such as aggression.

