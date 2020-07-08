Portal Wissen = Energy

Energy – there is something to it. There is, of course, the matter-of-fact definition in every student encyclopedia: “the capacity to do mechanical work, transfer heat, or emit light.” In this way, energy accompanies us, often undetected, all day long: getting out of bed, turning on the heat, switching on the lights, taking a hot shower, getting dressed, making coffee, having breakfast – before we have even left the house, we have already released, transformed, applied, and refueled a lot of energy. And we haven’t even worked, at least not in the traditional sense. But energy is not just a physical quantity that, due to its omnipresence, plays a key role in every natural science discipline, such as biology and chemistry, but also in almost every technical field. It is also indispensable when it comes to how we understand and describe our world and our activities – and it has been for a long time. How about an example? The Greek philosopher Aristotle was the first to speak of enérgeia, for him a rather nonphysical thing, a living

Energy – there is something to it. There is, of course, the matter-of-fact definition in every student encyclopedia: “the capacity to do mechanical work, transfer heat, or emit light.” In this way, energy accompanies us, often undetected, all day long: getting out of bed, turning on the heat, switching on the lights, taking a hot shower, getting dressed, making coffee, having breakfast – before we have even left the house, we have already released, transformed, applied, and refueled a lot of energy. And we haven’t even worked, at least not in the traditional sense. But energy is not just a physical quantity that, due to its omnipresence, plays a key role in every natural science discipline, such as biology and chemistry, but also in almost every technical field. It is also indispensable when it comes to how we understand and describe our world and our activities – and it has been for a long time. How about an example? The Greek philosopher Aristotle was the first to speak of enérgeia, for him a rather nonphysical thing, a living “reality and effectiveness ” – that which makes the possible real. About 2,100 years later, the uncrowned king of German literature Johann Wolfgang von Goethe declared it to be a humanistic essence. “What can we call our own if not energy, strength, and will!” And for his contemporary Wilhelm von Humboldt, energy “was the human’s first and only virtue”. Although physics began to dominate the concept of energy when it became the leading science in the 19th century, energy remained significant in many areas. Reason enough for us to take a look at energy-related matters at the University of Potsdam. We found them in a wide range of disciplines: While Iranian physicist Safa Shoaee is researching how organic materials can be used to manufacture the solar cells of the future, Swedish environmental researcher Johan Lilliestam is focusing on the different dimensions of the energy transition to learn what makes it successful. Slavicist Susanne Strätling, on the other hand, crosses the boundaries of her discipline as she examines a complex conceptual history and tries to find out why energy electrifies us today more than ever. And physicist Markus Gühr is able to use ultrashort flashes of light to investigate how molecules change under its influence and convert energy in the process. Of course, we have enough energy to highlight the diversity of research at the University of Potsdam besides the feature topic of this issue. A cognitive researcher, for example, explains why our brain processes both music and language according to its own respective rhythm, while an environmental researcher presents a method that uses particles from outer space to measure soil moisture. Educational researchers have also launched a study on hate speech in schools and we introduce a palaeoclimatologist who is one of twelve researchers in the new postdoc program at the University of Potsdam. We have spared no energy!

