Crosstalk of Nrf2 with the Trace Elements Selenium, Iron, Zinc, and Copper

  Trace elements, like Cu, Zn, Fe, or Se, are important for the proper functioning of antioxidant enzymes. However, in excessive amounts, they can also act as pro-oxidants. Accordingly, trace elements influence redox-modulated signaling pathways, such as the Nrf2 pathway. Vice versa, Nrf2 target genes belong to the group of transport and metal binding proteins. In order to investigate whether Nrf2 directly regulates the systemic trace element status, we used mice to study the effect of a constitutive, whole-body Nrf2 knockout on the systemic status of Cu, Zn, Fe, and Se. As the loss of selenoproteins under Se-deprived conditions has been described to further enhance Nrf2 activity, we additionally analyzed the combination of Nrf2 knockout with feeding diets that provide either suboptimal, adequate, or supplemented amounts of Se. Experiments revealed that the Nrf2 knockout partially affected the trace element concentrations of Cu, Zn, Fe, or Se in the intestine, liver, and/or plasma. However, aside from Fe, the other three trace elements were only marginally modulated in an Nrf2-dependent manner. Selenium deficiency mainly resulted in increased plasma Zn levels. One putative mediator could be the metal regulatory transcription factor 1, which was up-regulated with an increasing Se supply and downregulated in Se-supplemented Nrf2 knockout mice.

  • pmnr1081.pdfeng
    (16395KB)

    SHA-1: fc6cd364c904f7361c9b37b872a6af3b7b21acc8

Metadaten
Author:Maria SchwarzORCiD, Kristina LossowORCiD, Johannes F. KoppORCiD, Tanja Schwerdtle, Anna P. KippORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-472873
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-47287
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1081)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2021/01/07
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2021/01/07
Tag:Nrf2; copper; homeostasis; iron; selenium; zinc
Issue:1081
Page Number:20
Source:Nutrients 11 (2019) 9, Art. 2112 DOI: 10.3390/nu11092112
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

